Express Wash Concepts innovates fleet car care with mobile app - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts announced in a press release the company has launched a new mobile application tailored for fleet customers.

The new mobile application provides an array of benefits to streamline operations and improve efficiency, the release stated.

The new mobile application, EWC Wash Me!, offers fleet customers a seamless experience, allowing for account management, user administration and regular monitoring of wash data.

Key features of the app include:

Additional benefits to fleet customers include a pay-per-wash model with discounted pricing for fleet customers.

This cost-effective model ensures that fleet customers pay only for the washes that they use, saving money while maintaining their fleet’s cleanliness.

The fleet wash program is available to companies with five or more vehicles in their fleet program.