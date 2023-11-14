 Express Wash Concepts innovates fleet car care with mobile app - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Express Wash Concepts innovates fleet car care with mobile app

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The new app offers fleet customers account management, user administration and regular monitoring of wash data.

By PCD Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts announced in a press release the company has launched a new mobile application tailored for fleet customers.

The new mobile application provides an array of benefits to streamline operations and improve efficiency, the release stated. 

The new mobile application, EWC Wash Me!, offers fleet customers a seamless experience, allowing for account management, user administration and regular monitoring of wash data.

Key features of the app include:

  1. Convenient Account Management: Fleet managers can now easily oversee their accounts, update user information and make adjustments through a user-friendly interface. 
  2. Real-Time Wash Data: The application offers instant access to current wash data, enabling fleet managers to stay informed about each user’s washing history.
  3. Monthly Billing Made Simple: The EWC Wash Me! app automatically bills on the first of each month for all washes requested in the prior month. 
  4. Wash Across the EWC Family of Brands: Fleet customers can wash at any of our 92+ locations with Moo Moo Express Car WashFlying Ace Express Car WashClean Express Auto WashGreen Clean Express Auto Wash  and Bee Clean Express Car Wash

Additional benefits to fleet customers include a pay-per-wash model with discounted pricing for fleet customers.

This cost-effective model ensures that fleet customers pay only for the washes that they use, saving money while maintaining their fleet’s cleanliness.

The fleet wash program is available to companies with five or more vehicles in their fleet program. 

