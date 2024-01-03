 Express Wash Concepts to open 94th express wash location

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An additional location in Maumee on Dussel Drive is scheduled to open in early 2024.

By PCD Staff
Clean Express sign

COLUMBUS, Ohio —Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release its continued strategic core market expansion with the opening of the company’s 94th express carwash location at 5918 Dorr Street in Toledo, Ohio.

With the opening of the new Dorr Street location, Express Wash Concepts now operates seven locations throughout Greater Toledo under the Clean Express Auto Wash brand.

An additional location in Maumee on Dussel Drive is scheduled to open in early 2024, with future development sites including the corner of Airport Highway and South Reynolds slated for mid-2024.

“In a short time, we have remained focused on the responsible expansion of our Clean express auto wash portfolio,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer and Clean Express Auto Wash founder. “We are proud to continue building out a footprint that provides our customers with even greater access to more convenient locations and the highest quality wash experience possible.”

From Jan. 12-21, 2024, the Dorr Street Clean Express will celebrate its grand opening with all customers receiving a free Cleanest-Ultra signature wash featuring ceramic ($22 value).

In addition, customers can sign-up for the Founders’ Club Special, which includes up to six months of the company’s top two Unlimited Wash Club membership packages for 50% off the retail price.

Onsite complimentary professional-grade vacuums are also available.

