Clean Express breaks ground on 8th Toledo area location

Pictured left to right: Drippy (mascot), Mark Eichner (area manager), John Roush (CEO), and Adam Opalka (regional director).

MAUMEE, Ohio — Clean Express Auto Wash, a part of the Express Wash Concepts family of brands, announced in a press release the groundbreaking for their eighth carwash location in the Toledo area.

The event took place on July 7, 2023, marking the beginning of construction for the new Clean Express Auto Wash facility in Maumee, Ohio.

The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction, convenience and environmental sustainability has earned them a loyal customer base throughout the Toledo area.

The new Clean Express Auto Wash facility will be located on W Dussel Drive in Maumee, ensuring easy access for residents in Maumee and the surrounding Toledo area.

This expansion highlights Clean Express Auto Wash’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for their services and further solidifies their presence in the community.

“We are thrilled to break ground on our eighth Toledo area Clean Express location in Maumee,” said John Roush, founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. “This new facility will enable us to better serve our valued customers in the Toledo area by providing them with our signature fast, affordable and high-quality carwash experience.”

Clean Express Auto Wash takes pride in its state-of-the-art equipment, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, highly trained staff and truly unlimited wash club, ensuring that every customer receives exceptional service.

Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of Clean Express Auto Wash, has a proven track record in the carwash industry.

Their expertise and commitment to excellence have led to the success of their family of five carwash brands across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina.

Clean Express Auto Wash invites residents of the Toledo area to experience their exceptional carwash services at their other six existing locations while anticipating the grand opening of the Dorr Street and Maumee facilities.

The new location is expected to provide even greater convenience for customers and contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities.