 Clean Express breaks ground on 8th Toledo area location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Clean Express breaks ground on 8th Toledo area location

MAUMEE, Ohio — The event took place on July 7, marking the beginning of construction for the new Clean Express Auto Wash facility.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts

Pictured left to right: Drippy (mascot), Mark Eichner (area manager), John Roush (CEO), and Adam Opalka (regional director).

Related Articles

MAUMEE, Ohio — Clean Express Auto Wash, a part of the Express Wash Concepts family of brands, announced in a press release the groundbreaking for their eighth carwash location in the Toledo area.

The event took place on July 7, 2023, marking the beginning of construction for the new Clean Express Auto Wash facility in Maumee, Ohio.

The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction, convenience and environmental sustainability has earned them a loyal customer base throughout the Toledo area.

The new Clean Express Auto Wash facility will be located on W Dussel Drive in Maumee, ensuring easy access for residents in Maumee and the surrounding Toledo area.

This expansion highlights Clean Express Auto Wash’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for their services and further solidifies their presence in the community.

“We are thrilled to break ground on our eighth Toledo area Clean Express location in Maumee,” said John Roush, founder and CEO of Express Wash Concepts. “This new facility will enable us to better serve our valued customers in the Toledo area by providing them with our signature fast, affordable and high-quality carwash experience.”

Clean Express Auto Wash takes pride in its state-of-the-art equipment, eco-friendly cleaning solutions, highly trained staff and truly unlimited wash club, ensuring that every customer receives exceptional service.

Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of Clean Express Auto Wash, has a proven track record in the carwash industry.

Their expertise and commitment to excellence have led to the success of their family of five carwash brands across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina.

Clean Express Auto Wash invites residents of the Toledo area to experience their exceptional carwash services at their other six existing locations while anticipating the grand opening of the Dorr Street and Maumee facilities.

The new location is expected to provide even greater convenience for customers and contribute to the local economy by creating job opportunities.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Summit Wash Holdings announces acquisitions; CWA advises Waters Car Wash

NORWALK, Conn. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The initial platform was formed with multiple acquisitions and consists of 37 carwash sites across the Northeast, Florida and Nebraska markets.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

NORWALK, Conn. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings, a new private equity-backed entrant into the carwash industry, announced in a press release its express carwash platform and partnership with New Mountain Capital.

The initial platform was formed with the acquisitions of Russell Speeder’s Car Wash, Waters Car Wash and Squeeky’s Car Wash and consists of 37 carwash sites across the Northeast, Florida and Nebraska markets.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Summit Wash Holdings announces strategic partnership, CEO appointment

NORWALK, Conn. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In addition to the foundational acquisitions already completed, Summit has added eight sites to its platform through single-site transactions.

By PCD Staff
Woman arrested after stealing vehicle being cleaned at California carwash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police said the suspect drove past the officers who were at the carwash taking the initial report.

By PCD Staff
crime at carwash
OPW introduces updated wrap around model

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — The QuickFire SureShot model includes the DynaTrigger Sizer that enables the system to “fire” across the rear of the vehicle for taillight-to-taillight coverage.

By PCD Staff
Pearl Brookpark Car Wash finds home in Rainforest

CLEVELAND — Rainforest Car Wash opens its sixth location at the old Pearl Brookpark Car Wash.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Turbo Tint opens new franchise in Louisiana

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The store features two automotive tint bays, one paint protection bay and a customer lounge.

By PCD Staff
George Lugo and sons
Magnolia Wash Holdings opens New Blue Sky Express in Panama City 

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The new site is the second location of its kind to open in Panama City and the 19th active carwash in Florida.

By PCD Staff
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The new site is the second location of its kind to open in Panama City and the 19th active carwash in Florida.
Inaugural Take 5 Takeover raises $1,800 for children’s hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company reported the event received overwhelming support from the local community, who rallied behind the cause.

By PCD Staff
El Car Wash acquires 2 Southern Palms locations

MIAMI — El Car Wash and Southern Palms will merge their unlimited membership programs, allowing current and future members to have access to all El Car Wash locations.

By PCD Staff
Palm Beach County