Big Dan’s Car Wash expands into Orlando market

ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the opening of its first location in the Orlando, Florida, market on Dec. 14.

Located at 6107 S. Orange Blossom Trail, they will offer free washes for several days during their grand opening.

Two additional Orlando area sites are scheduled to open in 2024, and five sites in this market are slated to open in 2025.

An exterior express carwash, Big Dans is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It offers customers numerous free amenities, including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air to clean out tight spaces, glass and interior cleaner, and mat washing stations.

To celebrate the opening of its Orlando location, the company is offering reduced membership prices on its unlimited wash club packages.

During the first month of operation, customers can join any unlimited wash club and pay just $5 monthly for the first three months.

Everyone who purchases a wash club membership during the first month of operation will be entered into a giveaway for Big Dan’s Signature The Auto-Graphx5 unlimited membership for a year, several $100 gas gift cards, and items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

“We are very excited to open our first Big Dan’s in the greater Orlando area. This is a key market for our strategic expansion across Florida. The Orange Blossom Trail location will be our first of eight units to open here over the next 18 months. Our goal is to make utilizing an unlimited wash club membership super convenient, and our growth strategy in this market will certainly accomplish that,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

According to Tripp Flournoy, chief operating officer, this site fits Big Dan’s model perfectly. “We strive to elevate the customer experience. This is our largest site to date, giving customers plenty of room to use our free self-detailing amenities. ‘Where carwashing is a pleasure’ isn’t just our motto; it’s truly the atmosphere we try to create.”

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships.

This location is proud to support the work of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

According to the company chairman, Jarrett Shadday, Big Dan’s supports many organizations but is most proud of their support of Boys and Girls Clubs across the southeast.

“The impact that the BGC has on children and youth truly lasts a lifetime, and for many, it plays a pivotal role in their development,” stated Shadday.

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company currently has 18 sites open and 10 under construction.

The corporate office in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.