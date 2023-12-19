 Big Dan’s Car Wash expands into Orlando market

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Big Dan’s Car Wash expands into Orlando market

ROME, Ga. — Two additional Orlando area sites are scheduled to open in 2024, and five sites in this market are slated to open in 2025.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash has announced the opening of its first location in the Orlando, Florida, market on Dec. 14.  

Related Articles

Located at 6107 S. Orange Blossom Trail, they will offer free washes for several days during their grand opening.

Two additional Orlando area sites are scheduled to open in 2024, and five sites in this market are slated to open in 2025.

An exterior express carwash, Big Dans is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It offers customers numerous free amenities, including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air to clean out tight spaces, glass and interior cleaner, and mat washing stations.

To celebrate the opening of its Orlando location, the company is offering reduced membership prices on its unlimited wash club packages.

During the first month of operation, customers can join any unlimited wash club and pay just $5 monthly for the first three months.

Everyone who purchases a wash club membership during the first month of operation will be entered into a giveaway for Big Dan’s Signature The Auto-Graphx5 unlimited membership for a year, several $100 gas gift cards, and items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

“We are very excited to open our first Big Dan’s in the greater Orlando area. This is a key market for our strategic expansion across Florida. The Orange Blossom Trail location will be our first of eight units to open here over the next 18 months. Our goal is to make utilizing an unlimited wash club membership super convenient, and our growth strategy in this market will certainly accomplish that,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

According to Tripp Flournoy, chief operating officer, this site fits Big Dan’s model perfectly. “We strive to elevate the customer experience. This is our largest site to date, giving customers plenty of room to use our free self-detailing amenities. ‘Where carwashing is a pleasure’ isn’t just our motto; it’s truly the atmosphere we try to create.”

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships.

This location is proud to support the work of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

According to the company chairman, Jarrett Shadday, Big Dan’s supports many organizations but is most proud of their support of Boys and Girls Clubs across the southeast.

“The impact that the BGC has on children and youth truly lasts a lifetime, and for many, it plays a pivotal role in their development,” stated Shadday.

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company currently has 18 sites open and 10 under construction.

The corporate office in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.

You May Also Like

Imperial Capital announced in a press release that its express carwash platform GO Car Wash logos
ZIPS Car Wash revealed its latest Car Wash Convos episode featuring Squirrel White, Sophomore Wide Receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers on YouTube.
Carwash News

Washworld Inc. announces new Georgia distributor

DE PERE, Wisc. — Car Wash Chemical Solutions will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Georgia.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

DE PERE, Wisc. — Washworld has announced in a press release they have recently added a new member to their distributor network. 

Car Wash Chemical Solutions will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Georgia.  

For more information, visit www.washworldinc.com.

Washworld Inc. manufactures Razor, Razor EDGE, Razor Double Barrel and Razor XR-7 touch-free carwash systems as well as Profile MAX, Profile ST and Profile LXR soft touch carwash systems.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Tennessee’s Cooper Mays takes a ride through ZIPS Car Wash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This episode of Car Wash Convos features the Tennessee Volunteers senior offensive lineman.

By PCD Staff
Splash opens 61st location

MILFORD, Conn. — This marks Splash’s 38th express wash and features a 130-foot tunnel outfitted with 19 self-service vacuums.

By PCD Staff
WashMetrix becomes a DRB Certified Interface Developer

DALLAS — DRB requires vendors to complete a certification process which helps ensure secure access to carwash data.

By PCD Staff
Moo Moo Express named a CBUS Top Pick for 7th year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — CBUS Top Picks is an annual celebration and competition between top Central Ohio area businesses in 13 categories.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Hanley Investment Group raises funds to support men’s health

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. — There is still time to donate to Hanley Investment Group’s Movember fundraising effort.

By PCD Staff
Sgt. Clean Car Wash earns Great Place to Work certification

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — The certification is a reflection of the high level of employee satisfaction and engagement within the organization.

By PCD Staff
Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in Episode 3 of ZIPS Car Wash Convos

ATHENS, Ga. — This is the first of two episodes to feature University of Georgia student-athletes.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash recently unveiled its third episode of Car Wash Convos, which features Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, University of Georgia wide receiver
Washworld Inc. announces new distributor

DE PERE, Wisc. — Brite Products will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout southeastern Florida.

By PCD Staff