 Flagship Carwash acquires two Virginia washes
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Flagship Carwash acquires two Virginia washes

Carwash News

Flagship Carwash acquires two Virginia washes

 

on

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Flagship Carwash, a growing carwash chain based out of Herndon, Virginia, recently added two more Virginia washes to its portfolio, as reported by InsideNoVa.

Click Here to Read More
Flagship acquired two carwashes in the northern Virginia town of Woodbridge.

The acquired carwashes are Smart Car Wash, located at Minnieville Rd., and Tackett’s Mill Car Wash located on Harbor Dr.

The Minnieville Rd. location will continue to function as a full-serve wash while the Harbor Dr. site will be a Flagship Express wash location.

Flagship Express offers exterior washes, free vacuuming, complimentary towels and compressed air.

“Flagship Carwash is excited to continue to grow in the Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. regions,” President Guy Paolozzi said in a recent press release. “We would not be able to operate without the constant support of our local communities.”

The company currently operates 15 locations in the greater Washington D.C. region. 

Read the original story here.

