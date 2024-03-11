Flagstop Car Wash acquires 3 new sites

RICHMOND, Va. — Flagstop Car Wash has announced in a press release the acquisition of a three-unit platform in the greater Richmond metropolitan area that was completed last month.

The units have been converted to the Flagstop brand and reopened the first week of March.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity this acquisition presents the Flagstop brand with, as it will allow us to continue scaling our platform, offering services to a greater number of customers, and pursuing our objective of being the preferred carwash with the highest customer satisfaction in the greater Richmond area. With several additional units under development, we are dedicated to providing the Richmond community the highest quality experience, and we look forward to expanding our reach and deepening our ties with the residents of our city,” said Jamie Nester, CEO of Flagstop.

Founded in 1981 in Chester, Virginia, Flagstop has grown to 19 units in the greater Richmond area.

Flagstop’s growth plan to reach over 25 units by 2025 will focus on continuing to build out the company’s density in the greater Richmond metropolitan area.

This approach, along with Flagstop’s commitment to providing affordable carwash services, is embodied in its “RVA Wash Club” program, which allows members to receive unlimited high-quality washes at any of Flagstop’s locations.

Flagstop’s continued expansion and success is supported by a previous investment from Garnett Station Partners, LLC, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages over $2.3 billion of assets.

Since the beginning of the partnership, Flagstop has grown its local footprint with five additional sites and has two additional locations set to open later this spring.