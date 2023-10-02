Flying Ace Express expands footprint with 2 new Dayton area locations

DAYTON, Ohio — Flying Ace Express Car Wash announced in a press release the groundbreaking of two new locations in the Dayton, Ohio, area.

These state-of-the-art carwash facilities will be strategically positioned on Brandt Pike in Dayton and adjacent to the Meijer store at 4035 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

The groundbreaking of these respective washes expands the Flying Ace Express Car Wash brand to 16 carwashes in the Greater Dayton area; a significant milestone in Flying Ace Express Car Wash’s mission to provide top-tier carwash services to the Dayton community.

Construction is expected to wrap up in late winter or early spring, with doors opening to customers shortly thereafter.

Flying Ace Express Car Wash is known for its commitment to delivering the ultimate car washing experience, combining outstanding customer service, convenience, and exceptional quality.

The company has consistently been named Dayton’s No. 1 carwash according to Dayton Daily News and Dayton Magazine.

The two new Flying Ace Express locations will continue this tradition, offering an unmatched level of care for your vehicle, the release stated.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Dayton area with these new carwash locations,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of Flying Ace Express Car Wash. “We look forward to continuing our investment in the Dayton community. Our goal is to provide customers with the best car washing experience possible, and these two new locations will allow us to do just that.”

Flying Ace Express Car Wash places a strong emphasis on environmentally responsible practices and water conservation, using the latest technology to minimize its environmental footprint while delivering exceptional results.

Stay tuned for further updates and information on the opening dates for these new Flying Ace Express Car Wash locations.