 Flying Ace Express expands footprint with 2 new Dayton area locations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Flying Ace expands footprint with 2 new Dayton area locations

DAYTON, Ohio — Construction is expected to wrap up in late winter or early spring, with doors opening to customers shortly thereafter.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

DAYTON, Ohio — Flying Ace Express Car Wash announced in a press release the groundbreaking of two new locations in the Dayton, Ohio, area.

Related Articles

These state-of-the-art carwash facilities will be strategically positioned on Brandt Pike in Dayton and adjacent to the Meijer store at 4035 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. 

The groundbreaking of these respective washes expands the Flying Ace Express Car Wash brand to 16 carwashes in the Greater Dayton area; a significant milestone in Flying Ace Express Car Wash’s mission to provide top-tier carwash services to the Dayton community.

Construction is expected to wrap up in late winter or early spring, with doors opening to customers shortly thereafter.

Flying Ace Express Car Wash is known for its commitment to delivering the ultimate car washing experience, combining outstanding customer service, convenience, and exceptional quality.

The company has consistently been named Dayton’s No. 1 carwash according to Dayton Daily News and Dayton Magazine.

The two new Flying Ace Express locations will continue this tradition, offering an unmatched level of care for your vehicle, the release stated.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Dayton area with these new carwash locations,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of Flying Ace Express Car Wash. “We look forward to continuing our investment in the Dayton community. Our goal is to provide customers with the best car washing experience possible, and these two new locations will allow us to do just that.”

Flying Ace Express Car Wash places a strong emphasis on environmentally responsible practices and water conservation, using the latest technology to minimize its environmental footprint while delivering exceptional results.

Stay tuned for further updates and information on the opening dates for these new Flying Ace Express Car Wash locations.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash is growing in locations and Top Workplaces

NORWALK, Conn. — Splash CEO credits personnel and corporate culture for helping the carwash company make the list beginning in 2014.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

NORWALK, Conn. — Being named one of Connecticut's top workplaces puts a business in some pretty exclusive company, according to CTInsider.com. 

In a recent article, the publication honored Milford-based Splash Car Wash in its 13th annual Top Workplaces awards for Hearst Connecticut Media.

The award features three size categories — small, midsize and large — and CT Insider reports that no company has ever won the award in all three categories as it grew from a small business to a large one — until now.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
ZIPS Car Wash recognized by Newsweek for ‘Best in Customer Service’

PLANO, Texas — This award recognizes 724 brands in 166 categories that go above and beyond when it comes to customer service and what that looks like in today’s world.

By PCD Staff
Cheetah Clean continues Kentucky expansion with acquisition of WaterWorks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cheetah Clean plans to refurbish and rebrand all units as Cheetah Clean Auto Wash in the coming months.

By PCD Staff
Tint World adds Pembroke Pines location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The new store takes the franchise’s total number of Flori-da locations to 22.

By PCD Staff
Wild Blue Car Wash provides over 5,000 free washes during opening celebrations

MARSHALL, Mo. — This new express carwash features one teller window and one automated pay station with license plate recognition technology.

By PCD Staff
Yonder, Wild Blue Car Wash mascot

Other Posts

Tommy’s Express participating in Car Wash Show Europe

HOLLAND, Mich. — Breaking ground on the brand’s first international location in France, Tommy’s Express is expanding globally with development contracts in Canada, Netherlands and Australia.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS celebrates grand opening of 2nd Detroit Lakes carwash

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — ZIPS presented a $500 donation to Patriot Assistance Dogs to help continue their efforts to serve local veterans.

By PCD Staff
Westborn Car Wash acquires Van Born Auto Wash Car Wash

DEARBORN, Mich. — In its effort to expand the business, Westborn acquired the established and well-regarded, local carwash.

By PCD Staff
Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is new co-owner of Club Car Wash

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In addition to his on-the-field success, Kelce has actively joined forces with leading companies and brands to create successful partnerships throughout his career.

By PCD Staff