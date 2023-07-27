 WhiteWater Express expands in the Southwest, adding 3 locations

WhiteWater Express expands in Southwest, adding 3 locations

HOUSTON — These additions bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 49 locations in Texas and 12 locations in Louisiana.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

HOUSTON — Growth in the Southwest continues for WhiteWater Express with the grand opening of two new locations in Texas and the acquisition of DeRidder Express Car Wash in Louisiana, the company announced in a press release.

These washes are located at the following addresses:

• 5306 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77022

• 2420 Sam Rayburn Hwy., Melissa, TX 75454

• 1309 N Pine St., DeRidder, LA 70634

These additions bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 49 locations in Texas and 12 locations in Louisiana, for a total of 96 washes across six states and 12 MSAs.

“As we approach our 100th location, it has been extremely rewarding to see how more and more members of our WhiteWater team have gone the extra mile for both our teammates and customers to help us improve every day,” stated Henry Shine, chief financial officer and head of development at WhiteWater Express.

All stores will receive WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, complimentary customer amenities like free vacuums, microfiber towels, mat cleaners and more for all customers to enhance their wash experience.

WhiteWater Express will also offer free washes and exclusive membership deals during the grand opening and rebranding celebrations for these locations.

WhiteWater’s rapid growth will continue in the second half of the year, with multiple locations opening late summer and fall.

WhiteWater is continuing to pursue its expansion strategy in both existing and new markets for greenfield development and acquisitions.

