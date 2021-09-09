Mister Car Wash expands in Houston market with 2 new locations

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash is expanding its presence across the Houston metro area with the opening of two new express exterior locations, according to a press release.

The two new locations, located at 2466 Gessner Rd. in Houston and 7705 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena, opened recently and will be celebrating by offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club® memberships throughout September. “These two stores will be a great addition to our network of existing stores, giving our customers additional locations to wash their vehicles and extending the brand to new segments of the city,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction at Mister Car Wash. “The Houston market is one of our largest regions in the country, and we see continued opportunity to add stores throughout the surrounding communities.”

