 Mister Car Wash expands in Houston market with 2 new locations
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mister Car Wash expands in Houston market with 2 new locations

on

Market Focus: Soapy Joe’s wins HCM Excellence Award

on

Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires 16 locations along the Atlantic Coast

on

Super Star Car Wash opens 35th location
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 47: Canadian Carwash Market Update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 47: Canadian Carwash Market Update

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 85: Leadership Series — The Biggest Challenges Facing Leaders Today

This episode continues our Leadership Series, returning to some of the podcast’s past guests to learn what they think the biggest challenges facing leaders today are.

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

This audio reading of “Pungent pet problems” discusses how to get rid of pet odors from inside vehicles.

Wash Talk, Ep. 83: Meet the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

Izzy Aguayo, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash, shares her managing methods.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash expands in Houston market with 2 new locations

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash is expanding its presence across the Houston metro area with the opening of two new express exterior locations, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The two new locations, located at 2466 Gessner Rd. in Houston and 7705 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena, opened recently and will be celebrating by offering special promotions on Unlimited Wash Club® memberships throughout September.

“These two stores will be a great addition to our network of existing stores, giving our customers additional locations to wash their vehicles and extending the brand to new segments of the city,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction at Mister Car Wash. “The Houston market is one of our largest regions in the country, and we see continued opportunity to add stores throughout the surrounding communities.”

Advertisement

Since first acquiring the Mister Car Wash stores in Houston in 1998, Mister has grown to over 30 stores throughout the market, adding four new express exterior locations in the last year alone, with an additional location planned to open before the end 2021.  

Since 2018, Mister has opened 31 new build locations across nine states.

Hours of operation for the stores are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the new locations, please visit https://mistercarwash.com/locations/.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Blairsville, Georgia

Carwash News: Soapy Joe’s opens 15th location

Carwash News: Two carwash workers die in hazardous materials accident

Carwash News: GO Car Wash opens new San Antonio location

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing