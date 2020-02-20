Former inmate charged with stealing from same carwash again

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — According to www.couton2.com , Scott Thomas Murray has been arrested and charged with stealing from Froggy’s Car Wash again — the same crime that landed him in prison five years ago.

“We’ve dubbed this one Froggy 2.0,” said Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “Back in February 2014, Scott Thomas Murray was found guilty of breaking into the coin machines there at Froggy’s Car Wash on Main St. in Summerville.”

After the 2014 incident, Murray was sentenced to five years in prison after being charged with safecracking, larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the article noted.

“So, fast forward to 2019 and Murray is released from prison, and then on Feb. 12th, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office [was] just called back to Froggy’s; it had been hit again, and someone had stolen all the money out of the machines there,” Crumley said.

Investigators identified the suspect’s car and started working on a similar trail, the article noted.

According to Crumley, on Thursday, “Patrol deputies spotted the same suspect vehicle back at Froggy’s. They stopped the driver who was identified again as Scott Thomas Murray, and he has bolt cutters in the car; locks had been cut on the machines, and he confesses that, ‘Yes, I broke into the machines,’ and he had a lookout with him this time who has also been arrested — Jennifer Wright.”