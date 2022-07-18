Gallo Car Wash announces first 4 express carwash locations

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. — Gallo Car Wash will open three express carwash locations in Gainesville, Florida, and an express carwash location in Alachua, Florida, over the next 18 months, stated a company press release.

Click Here to Read More

The first location will open in December 2022.

The Gainesville, Florida, locations are:

3036 NW 13th St.

The intersection of SW Williston Rd. and SW 34th St.

The intersection of W Newberry Rd. and SW 138th Terrace

The Alachua, Florida, location is:

4) The intersection of US 441 and NW 173rd St.

The Gallo family will announce three additional locations for a total of seven locations in the Alachua County, Florida, market as the purchase sale agreements are finalized.

The family intends to build the highest quality and most environmentally friendly carwashes in the Gainesville market.

The family’s beloved maltese poodles, Mia and Sophia, will feature prominently on the signage and serve as the company’s mascots.

The dogs will be seen greeting customers alongside the Gallo family team at the washes daily.