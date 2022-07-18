 Gallo Car Wash announces first 4 express carwash locations
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Gallo Car Wash announces first 4 express carwash locations

on

Super Star Car Wash enters Texas with 6 new Dallas locations

on

Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus close on 19 sites

on

Mammoth Holdings acquires 3 The Wash locations
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning Video
play

Carwash Connection: 5 Factors of Cleaning

Unscripted ep. 72: Spotless Brands Hits Milestone, Breaks News Video
play

Unscripted ep. 72: Spotless Brands Hits Milestone, Breaks News

Current Digital Issue

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 120: Introducing Pink Bird Car Wash

Leadership from a new brand discusses his experience developing a carwash from the ground up.

Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Insights on the benefits of modern carwash vacuum technology and design.

Wash Talk ep. 118: Hiring, culture and leadership

A leadership expert shares what he has found success in when recruiting, training and communicating with employees.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Gallo Car Wash announces first 4 express carwash locations

 

on

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. — Gallo Car Wash will open three express carwash locations in Gainesville, Florida, and an express carwash location in Alachua, Florida, over the next 18 months, stated a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The first location will open in December 2022.

The Gainesville, Florida, locations are:

  • 3036 NW 13th St.
  • The intersection of SW Williston Rd. and SW 34th St.
  • The intersection of W Newberry Rd. and SW 138th Terrace

The Alachua, Florida, location is:

  • 4) The intersection of US 441 and NW 173rd St.

The Gallo family will announce three additional locations for a total of seven locations in the Alachua County, Florida, market as the purchase sale agreements are finalized.

The family intends to build the highest quality and most environmentally friendly carwashes in the Gainesville market.

The family’s beloved maltese poodles, Mia and Sophia, will feature prominently on the signage and serve as the company’s mascots.

The dogs will be seen greeting customers alongside the Gallo family team at the washes daily.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Valvoline Instant Oil Change supports Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Carwash News: Champion Xpress Carwash expands in Iowa, enters Illinois market

Carwash News: Driven Brands appoints Jose Tomás to board of directors

Carwash News: Super Star Car Wash expands greater Los Angeles footprint

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing