Gas leak causes explosion at carwash

INDIANAPOLIS — According to www.fox59.com , a natural gas leak caused an explosion at Brad’s Car Wash on the night of April 24th.

Click Here to Read More

For several days, employees had been reporting a rotten egg smell inside the building, and though the smell began to fade at one point, it returned, the article continued.

However, officials say no report was made to find out what the odor was, the article noted.

911 operators began receiving calls just after 9 p.m. from several people who reported feeling and hearing a loud boom nearby, the article stated.

Firefighters responded to find heavy fire and smoke pouring out of Brad’s Car Wash, and it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, the article continued.

The carwash had already closed for the night, so no one was inside at the time of the explosion, the article added.

The damage mostly affected the plenum space above the main office and break room, although the explosion itself lifted the roof structure several feet, displaced interior walls, blew out several exterior windows and blew debris up to 150 yards away on all four sides of the building, the article reported.

In the neighboring strip mall, both a Hobby Lobby and Michaels suffered damage as a result of the explosion, where glass frames were knocked off walls, tiles fell out of the ceiling and a panic bar was ripped off the inside of an exterior security door, the article noted.