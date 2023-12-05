Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in Episode 3 of ZIPS Car Wash Convos

ATHENS, Ga. — ZIPS Car Wash recently unveiled its third episode of Car Wash Convos, which features Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, University of Georgia wide receiver, the company announced in a press release.

This episode is the first of two to feature University of Georgia student-athletes and highlights Rosemy-Jacksaint’s life off the field.

Topics of discussion as he rides shotgun through the Watkinsville ZIPS carwash include his music preferences, life on the practice field and more.

Car Wash Convosis ZIPS video interview-based approach to name, image and likeness (NIL) and in this episode Rosemy-Jacksaint is interviewed by Bulldog Alumni Dona Traylor.

“Marcus really let his personality show in this episode, making it exciting for us to share a glimpse into his off the field disposition so fans can connect with him in a unique way,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We’re thrilled to feature two student-athletes from Georgia in this season of Car Wash Convos and know fans will appreciate their candid conversations and insight into their personal lives,” she added.

Rosemy-Jacksaint helped drive the Bulldogs to victory over the weekend with an impressive 91 receiving yards and he recorded seven receptions and two receiving touch downs in the recent Georgia win over Tennessee.

He led the team in receiving yards in the win over South Carolina, making six catches for 71 yards.

He had the team-best 32-yard reception against the Gamecocks and caught three passes for 94 yards, including a team-long 50-yard reception in a win over UAB.

He has been a part of the Georgia football program for his entire collegiate career and was included in the Senior Bowl Watch List.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with ZIPS Car Wash to bring Car Wash Convos to the University of Georgia. Partnering with ZIPS has been such a great opportunity for fans to see the real me beyond the football field,” said Rosemy-Jacksaint.

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school’s athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS.

Car Wash Convos was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios.

Season 1 of Car Wash Convos resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, the company said.

Georgia fans win big every week through ZIPS’ University of Georgia sponsorship with Bulldogs$10 Tuesdays at participating ZIPS locations.

Customers can receive a weekly discount with wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Georgia.