Hoffman Car Wash celebrates grand opening in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. — The all-new Hoffman Car Wash at 1589 Route 9 in Halfmoon, New York, is now open.

This marks the family-owned business’s expansion to its 27th conveyorized tunnel location and its 31st facility overall.

Celebrating this grand opening, Hoffman Car Wash offers free carwashes to all visitors at the new location through Feb. 19, with no voucher required.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors in Halfmoon, offering Capital Region residents another convenient location to keep their vehicles clean and protected,” said CEO Tom Hoffman Jr. “Our recent growth continues to deepen our commitment to the communities we serve and create more opportunities for our team members to develop in their careers.”

The Halfmoon location, the 10th new Hoffman Car Wash built since December 2020, is equipped with cutting-edge technology from Hoffman innovateIT, the company’s own equipment manufacturing division.

Like most of Hoffman’s locations, the Halfmoon facility provides free vacuum services to all, without the necessity of a carwash purchase.

Family-owned and operated, Hoffman Car Wash has locations throughout the Capital Region, Binghamton, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley and Southern Adirondacks.