Delta Sonic becomes official partner of Buffalo Bills - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Delta Sonic becomes official partner of Buffalo Bills

GO Car Wash announces grand opening in Texas

Mister Car Wash to hold drive to support disaster relief efforts

Prairie Capital VII partners with management of Sgt. Clean Car Wash
Carwash News

Delta Sonic becomes official partner of Buffalo Bills

 

on

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Football League’s (NFL) Buffalo Bills recently announced that the club is welcoming Delta Sonic as the “Official Car Wash Partner of the Buffalo Bills,” according to a press release on www.buffalobills.com.

Under the partnership, Delta Sonic will present the Crowd Noise Meter at Highmark Stadium as well as collaborate with the team on community programs throughout the year.

“We’re proud to partner with the premier carwash brand in Western New York,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s senior vice president of business development. “Delta Sonic is a highly respected local company that’s committed to our community, constantly raising money for area charities through its special initiatives. We look forward to working together for years to come.”

“Delta Sonic is excited to partner and be named the official carwash of the Buffalo Bills,” said Kim Allen, Delta Sonic’s marketing director. “We value the impact the Bills have both on and off the field, and are proud to support them and the WNY community.”

Read the entire release here.

