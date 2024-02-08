 Industry mourns loss of Kenneth Stone

Industry mourns loss of Kenneth Stone

SYLVAN LAKE, Mich. — Stone was the president of Stone Soap Company, which was founded in Detroit in 1932.

By Rich DiPaolo
Kenneth Stone

SYLVAN LAKE, Mich. — According to an obituary from The Detroit News, Kenneth Stone, 75, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, and Jupiter, Florida, passed away on the evening of Feb. 2, 2024.

Stone was the president of Stone Soap Company, which was founded in Detroit in 1932 and is currently headquartered in Sylvan Lake, Michigan.

As noted on stonesoap.com, “The mission of the Stone Soap Company Inc. is to provide you with the most technically advanced carwashing chemicals and honest-to-god, make-it-right customer service because you deserve more.”

Stone was a beloved husband of 53 years to Helen Stone, noted the obituary.

He was also a cherished father of Richard (fiancée Laura Pontarelli) Stone and Allison (Jason) Weingust; proud grandfather of Sydney Stone and Morgan Weingust; loving brother of Jeffrey (Marianne) Stone and Steven (Jill) Stone; dear brother-in-law of Kay (Robert Watkins) Schwarzberg; special uncle of Danielle Stone, Sarah Stone, Jon (Arielle) Stone, Kyle (Lauren) Stone, Isa Schwarzberg and Abielle Schwarzberg; devoted son of the late Ralph and the late Rosalyn Stone; and dear son-in-law of the late Isak and the late Tola Schwarzberg, concluded the obituary.

In remembrance of Kenneth Stone, the family is requesting a contribution to either the Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Michigan Chapter American Diabetes Association or the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

