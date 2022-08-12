 Jax Kar Wash adds 11 locations
Carwash News

DETROIT — Jax Kar Wash acquired 11 Super Car Wash locations around the Detroit metro, according to Click On Detroit.

The brand plans to use this momentum to grow to 30 locations in the city by the end of 2022.

It currently has 15 operating locations.

“Super Car Wash is a strategic acquisition that further increases our accessibility to our loyal customers within the Metro Detroit market and complements our existing 15 locations,” said Jax Kar Wash CEO Jason Milen. “We are extremely excited to welcome both the talented Super Car Wash team and their customer base to the Jax Kar Wash family.”

The company also recently announced a greenfield site that will be breaking ground in Oak Park, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

Jax Kar Wash currently operates carwashes in Michigan and Indiana.

Read the original story here.

In this article:
