Market Focus: Jerry Miller SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Market Focus: Jerry Miller recognized as SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

on

Mister Car Wash acquires Downtowner Car Wash

on

WhiteWater Express acquires 8 washes in the Midwest

on

El Car Wash grows in South Florida
Carwash News

Market Focus: Jerry Miller recognized as SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

 

on

Jerry Miller recognized as SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) announced that it will be honoring SCWA past President Jerry Miller with the SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award, according to a press release.

The award will be presented in a ceremony during the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO.

Be sure to join SCWA and the carwash community as they honor Jerry for his commitment and dedication to the carwash industry.

The ceremony will be during the Monday morning General Session on Feb. 28th at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jerry will join a long list of carwash legends, including: Mike Cornett; Jim Coleman; John Jurkens; Ron Peterson; Ben Alford; Brian Campbell; and Sonny Fazio.

PSD Codax welcomes Mark Byard as manager of business development 

BRISTOL, England — PSD Codax, part of ICS and OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, welcomes Mark Byard as the new manager of business development, according to a press release.

In this role, Byard will be directly responsible for PSD Codax sales and marketing efforts in the UK, Ireland and Scandinavian markets, as well as overseeing PSD Codax’s growth in the European market.

Prior to joining PSD Codax, Byard was the business development manager and head of sales for Kärcher Wash Systems, where he was responsible for overseeing business growth and key accounts.

Before joining Kärcher Wash Systems, Byard held a variety of roles in the carwash industry from engineer to technical service manager to installation manager.             

“Mark has a level of experience, background and connection to the vehicle wash market that we find most beneficial to help understand and respond to our customers’ requirements,” said Rob Deal, vice president of corporate sales for ICS. “His depth of experience is exactly what we have been looking for as we expand our business development efforts to continue our growth. We are excited for the future and look forward to the impact Mark will bring to our customers.”

“Over the last few years, the customer needs have changed and the requirement for contactless payment at the wash bay entrance has been a regular request,” said Byard. “I’m excited to join PSD Codax and be a part of offering vehicle wash operators the solutions they need to help increase profits by providing a seamless wash experience with the latest in payment system technology.”

