Market Focus: Jerry Miller SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) announced that it will be honoring SCWA past President Jerry Miller with the SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award, according to a press release.

The award will be presented in a ceremony during the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO.

Be sure to join SCWA and the carwash community as they honor Jerry for his commitment and dedication to the carwash industry.

The ceremony will be during the Monday morning General Session on Feb. 28th at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jerry will join a long list of carwash legends, including: Mike Cornett; Jim Coleman; John Jurkens; Ron Peterson; Ben Alford; Brian Campbell; and Sonny Fazio.

PSD Codax welcomes Mark Byard as manager of business development

BRISTOL, England — PSD Codax, part of ICS and OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, welcomes Mark Byard as the new manager of business development, according to a press release.