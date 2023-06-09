 Kaspar Capital acquires Dream Clean Auto Wash

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Kaspar Capital acquires Dream Clean Auto Wash

CHICAGO — Now known as Dream Clean Car Wash, the seven-location, family-operated chain will become part of the Kaspar Capital portfolio.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Related Articles

CHICAGO — Kaspar Capital, a car wash investment company, has announced in a press release the acquisition of Dream Clean Auto Wash and Detail Centers in the Chicagoland area, effective April 17, 2023.

Dream Clean Auto Wash and Detail Center will now be known as Dream Clean Car Wash, and the seven-location, family-operated chain will become part of the Kaspar Capital portfolio.

Kaspar Capital is led by Chicago native Dan Raleigh.

Raleigh has a proven track record of rapidly scaling businesses in the fragmented carwash and real estate space.

He has had ownership in eight carwash platforms and has scaled them to over 100 carwashes in the last eight years.

Raleigh brings over 16 years of institutional private equity experience to the table, having worked on the acquisition and disposition of over $5 billion of various operating companies and $3 billion of real estate across multiple property types.

With the acquisition of Dream Clean Car Wash, Kaspar Capital solidifies its position as one of the leading providers of express carwashing and detailing services in the Chicagoland area and beyond, the release stated.

“We are excited to bring Dream Clean Car Wash into the Kaspar Capital family,” said Raleigh, CEO of now Dream Clean Car Wash. “Our goal is to expand the Dream Clean Car Wash brand to offer customers greater convenience, while maintaining a commitment to excellent service and customer satisfaction. We look forward to organic growth and securing future acquisition and development opportunities.”

Under Kaspar Capital ownership, Dream Clean Car Wash will continue to operate under the same family values and commitment to quality service that has made them successful over the years.

The acquisition will also provide an opportunity for Dream Clean Car Wash to leverage Kaspar Capital’s expertise in scaling and operating carwash and real estate platforms.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Carwash Gift Card Network introduces versatile gift card

POMONA, Calif. — The gift card can be purchased online or your carwash, and the recipient can redeem it at any carwash provider.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

POMONA, Calif. — The Car Wash Gift Card Network introduced in a press release the Car Wash Gift Card, which can be purchased and activated online at www.carwashgiftcard.com or your location carwash, gas stations or select retail locations.

The recipient of the gift card can redeem their Carwash Gift Card at any professional carwash and detail service provider. 

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Clean Express Auto Wash Donates to Pittsburgh Non-Profits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Funds were raised through a free wash promotion that gave wash-goers a free signature “Clean-est Ultra” wash for a limited time.

By PCD Staff
DRB to share carwash market saturation insights in webinar

AKRON, Ohio — The webinar will include the trends DRB uncovered and highlight some exciting advancements in enterprise business intelligence.

By PCD Staff
Quick Quack celebrates opening of 2 Calexico locations with 24 days of free washes

CALEXICO, Calif. — Quick Quack is giving away its best wash package on every vehicle for two separate 12-day events.

By PCD Staff
Wrenchers doubles vehicle repair tool & equipment offering with new catalog

THEODORE, Ala. — QR codes throughout the 60 pages link to additional product information and videos of equipment in action.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

ZIPS offers free Memorial Day washes for veterans, active military personnel

PLANO, Texas — Free Works & Wow carwashes will be given with a Military ID on May 29, 2023.

By PCD Staff
American flags, memorial day, veterans, flag
Mint Eco Car Wash named 2023 Top Workplace in South Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Sun Sentinel’s annual award is given to companies that create a positive and supportive workplace culture.

By PCD Staff
Mint Eco Car Wash logo
WhiteWater Express opens new location in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The new site will be the eighth WhiteWater Express location in the Baton Rouge area and 11th in Louisiana.

By PCD Staff
National Carwash Solutions celebrates 50th anniversary

GRIMES, Iowa — A new brand identity was also unveiled at The Car Wash Show™, showcasing the company’s vision and plans for the future.

By PCD Staff