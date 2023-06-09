Kaspar Capital acquires Dream Clean Auto Wash

CHICAGO — Kaspar Capital, a car wash investment company, has announced in a press release the acquisition of Dream Clean Auto Wash and Detail Centers in the Chicagoland area, effective April 17, 2023.

Dream Clean Auto Wash and Detail Center will now be known as Dream Clean Car Wash, and the seven-location, family-operated chain will become part of the Kaspar Capital portfolio.

Kaspar Capital is led by Chicago native Dan Raleigh.

Raleigh has a proven track record of rapidly scaling businesses in the fragmented carwash and real estate space.

He has had ownership in eight carwash platforms and has scaled them to over 100 carwashes in the last eight years.

Raleigh brings over 16 years of institutional private equity experience to the table, having worked on the acquisition and disposition of over $5 billion of various operating companies and $3 billion of real estate across multiple property types.

With the acquisition of Dream Clean Car Wash, Kaspar Capital solidifies its position as one of the leading providers of express carwashing and detailing services in the Chicagoland area and beyond, the release stated.

“We are excited to bring Dream Clean Car Wash into the Kaspar Capital family,” said Raleigh, CEO of now Dream Clean Car Wash. “Our goal is to expand the Dream Clean Car Wash brand to offer customers greater convenience, while maintaining a commitment to excellent service and customer satisfaction. We look forward to organic growth and securing future acquisition and development opportunities.”

Under Kaspar Capital ownership, Dream Clean Car Wash will continue to operate under the same family values and commitment to quality service that has made them successful over the years.

The acquisition will also provide an opportunity for Dream Clean Car Wash to leverage Kaspar Capital’s expertise in scaling and operating carwash and real estate platforms.