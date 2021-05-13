 Longtime Vacutech engineer killed, donations welcomed | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Longtime Vacutech engineer killed, donations welcomed

Carwash News

Longtime Vacutech engineer killed, donations welcomed

 

on

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Vacutech LLC family is deeply saddened to relay that Dennis (Denny) Gresham, a former Vacutech Engineering employee of 13 years, has died, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Gresham, 33, was killed during a random carjacking in late April in Billings, Montana.

During his time in the carwash industry, Gresham worked on hundreds of carwash projects.

Those who have stopped by the Vacutech booths at The Car Wash Show™ probably shook his hand.

The Vacutech family is asking its friends in the carwash community to please step up and help the Gresham family.

You can contribute to a GoFundMe account, https://gofund.me/776ae176, or donate directly to the Megan Kendrick Gresham Family Memorial account through Bank of The West in Sheridan, Wyoming by calling (307) 674-4411.

Gresham leaves behind his wife, Megan, and two very young sons, Calvin and Malcolm, in Sheridan.

Gresham started working for Vacutech in 2007 and took a lead role in development of many Vacutech products.

He was known to the Vacutech family and the carwash industry for his boundless creativity and ingenuity.

“Anything is possible,” Gresham was fond of saying when asked to find a solution. 

In 2019, Gresham went on to work remotely from Sheridan for Spotless Wash Solutions.

Gresham was an integral part of the Vacutech family, and his impact on its organization and the carwash industry cannot be overstated. 

The company is keeping the Gresham family in its thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.

