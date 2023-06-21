Magnolia Wash Holdings Opens New Blue Sky Express Car Wash in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Magnolia Wash Holdings announced in a press release the opening of a new carwash in Panama City.

Located at 2701 Lisenby Ave., the new Blue Sky Express Car Wash offers premium carwashing services, utilizing cutting-edge tunnel equipment to deliver top-quality results in minutes.

To welcome residents to the facility, Blue Sky Express Car Wash will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. with the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce.

During its grand opening weekend, Blue Sky Express Car Wash will be offering free washes and discounted $1 membership for the first month.

Committed to sustainability, Blue Sky Express Car Wash exclusively uses biodegradable detergents and has incorporated water reclamation technology that reduces freshwater consumption to minimize its environmental impact.

“Summer beach days don’t have to result in a dirty car. Blue Sky Express Car Wash provides customers a simple solution to keep their cars sand-free, clean and protected from other environmental elements year-round,” said Bob Benjamin, chief operations officer at Magnolia Wash Holdings. “Our trained staff and well-stocked facility make it easy for customers to get in, get their cars cleaned, and get back on the road. We’re excited to welcome new customers to our latest ca wash and look forward to providing an elite customer experience and ensuring that every customer drives away with a car they are proud of.”

Owned and operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings, the new Blue Sky Express Car Wash is the second location of its kind to open in Panama City and the 19th active carwash in Florida.