Mammoth Holdings opens first Minnesota site with Silverstar Car Wash

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash outside St. Paul in Inner Grove, Minnesota.

The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“Today’s Silverstar opening marks the beginning of Mammoth’s service to Minnesota with more sites planned across the state,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “We are pleased to provide a state-of-the-art experience to Inner Grove and the greater St. Paul/Minneapolis communities as we continue our march toward 500 sites.”

The site is the 24th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand; Mammoth Holdings has 133 operating locations.