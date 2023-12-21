 Mammoth Holdings acquires Galaxies Express in Killeen, Texas

Mammoth Holdings acquires Galaxies Express in Killeen, Texas

DALLAS — This strategic acquisition further expands Mammoth’s footprint into the Killeen community.

By PCD Staff

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the acquisition of Galaxies Express Car Wash, an operator of express conveyor carwashes in Killeen, Texas.

The acquisition is part of Mammoth’s “drive-to-five” (500 sites) across the U.S. and further expands Mammoth’s footprint in the Texas market.

“We are excited to welcome Galaxies Express Car Wash into the Mammoth Holdings family. This strategic acquisition further solidifies our commitment to the great State of Texas and expands our footprint into the community of Killeen. We look forward to building upon Galaxies Express Car Wash’s legacy and delivering the highest standards of service to our new customers,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings.

“Selling a business, you’ve put your heart and soul into isn’t easy, and I was concerned by the countless stories I’d heard of carwash entrepreneurs getting left at the altar by buyers who just walked away. Mammoth kept their word throughout and did everything they promised. I now understand why so many of the best operators in the industry have chosen Mammoth to be the home for their carwash business,” said Luke Mayo, owner of Galaxies Express Car Wash. 

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services advised Galaxies Express Car Wash on the transaction.

