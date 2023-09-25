Mammoth Holdings opens LuLu’s Express Car Wash

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, LuLu’s Express Car Wash in Augusta, Georgia.

The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We’re pleased to serve the city of Augusta with a state-of-the-art facility and world-class customer service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The newest Augusta location is the company’s eighth greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward towards our goal of 500 sites.”

With seven locations now in the Augusta market, this new site is set to become a go-to destination for car owners in the area, providing convenience and top-notch service to every car and every customer, the company said.

The site is the seventh Mammoth location under the LuLu’s Express Car Wash brand.

