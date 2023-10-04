 WOW Carwash opens 11th location

WOW Carwash opens 11th location

LAS VEGAS — WOW also acquired local carwash brand, Soap City Express Car Wash earlier this year.

By PCD Staff

LAS VEGAS — WOW Carwash announced in a press release the opening of its 11th unit, located at 3295 S Pecos, expanding the company’s presence in the Las Vegas region.

WOW’s accelerated growth is supported by a previous investment from Garnett Station Partners, LLC, a New York-based principal investment firm, in December 2021. 

WOW’s growing position as a leading provider of express carwashes in Las Vegas comes after several exciting company milestones this year.

WOW opened its 10th location in early August and acquired local carwash brand, Soap City Express Car Wash, in May.

“We are thrilled to announce yet another opening in the Las Vegas area as part of our brand’s continued success and expansion. We see our growing dominance in Vegas as a testament to the increased demand for WOW’s premier carwash offerings and our established roots in our communities. We are looking forward to elevating the WOW brand across the region, with additional units in the pipeline set to double our platform again in the next 12 months,” said Scott Wainwright, co-founder of WOW.

The company now employs over 200 community members and continues to support various local philanthropies.

WOW has been named “Best Carwash in Las Vegas” for the fourth year in a row by The Las Vegas Review Journal. 

