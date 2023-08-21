 Mammoth Holdings opens Pitstop location in Mobile market

Mammoth Holdings opens Pitstop location in Mobile market

DALLAS — The new site aligns with Mammoth's dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

By PCD Staff

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Pitstop Car Wash in Theodore, Alabama.

The new site, located just outside of Mobile, Alabama, aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We’re pleased to serve the town of Theodore with a state-of-the-art facility and world-class customer service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The Theodore location is the company’s sixth greenfield opening this year and represents another step forward towards our goal of 500 sites.”

With three locations now in the Mobile market, the Theodore location is set to become a go-to destination for car owners in the area, providing convenience and top-notch service to every car and every customer, the release stated.

The site is the 16th Mammoth location under the Pitstop Car Wash brand.

Mammoth Holdings is a carwash platform formed by industry insiders and has 118 operating locations.

Mammoth is customer-focused operationally; operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions; and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.

Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu’s Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash and Wiggy Wash. 

Mammoth has significant growth capital and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, the company stated.

