Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in White Bear Lake

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Silverstar Car Wash outside Minneapolis in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

“Customers in the Greater Minneapolis area will experience state-of-the-art technology and equipment for the highest quality carwash every time,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “This location is Mammoth’s second opening in Minnesota and builds on our momentum of reaching 500 sites across the country.”

The opening marks the 25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

Team Silverstar announced on its site that the company has hired new members to staff this location and training is well underway at 2180 7th St., White Bear Lake.

“We have been welcomed so warmly into the Twin Cities area,” says Marty Donat, grand opening manager with Silverstar Car Wash. “We continue to see enthusiastic support in Inver Grove Heights. We’re pumped to bring the Silverstar experience to White Bear Lake.”

In addition to free washes during the grand opening celebration, new Unlimited Wash Pass members that sign up at the new location can join for just $5/month for the first month of their membership.

Memberships are good at the 25 locations across the Midwest, plus additional locations coming soon to the Twin Cities area in Blaine, Coon Rapids and Anoka.