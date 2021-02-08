Connect with us
Mark VII Virtual Carwash Convention lineup announced

 

on

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment Inc., the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, announced its free online, interactiveVirtual Carwash Convention will take place from March 9-10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, according to a press release.

“Mark VII’s top priority is to expand our customers’ knowledge of the carwash business and to help them reach their maximum potential. The Virtual Carwash Convention brings together several experts from the industry over two days. The events are designed to enhance your carwash management experience,” said Mark VII CEO Lee Norton.

Mark VII will be joined by experts from STI Conveyors, Liquid Barcodes, AutoVac, SoBrite, Professional Carwashing & Detailing and Velocity Water Works.

The team of event hosts come with decades of carwash experience.

“As a global leader in the carwash industry, Mark VII holds their partners to a high brand standard. We invited vendors we felt met that quality standard of carwashing to help give customers the best carwash operation experience,” said Norton.

If you are a current or future carwash operator of any kind, whether at a convenience store, independent or auto dealership, join for two days of education and experience.

You can sign up for individual classes by clicking the links below.

If you would like to attend them all, email Mark VII here, to get signed up.

The schedule will be as follows:

March 9th

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST: Factory Tour

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST: Innovative Tunnel Management

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST: Water Management: Velocity Waterworks

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST: Subscription and Loyalty Best Practices: Liquid Barcodes

March 10th

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST: Carwash Discussion Panel

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST: Inside and Outside the Bay

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST: Water Usage Best Practices in Carwash

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST: Carwash Trivia

