Mark VII’s Virtual Southwest Carwash Convention

ARVADA, Colo. — Mark VII Equipment Inc., the North America subsidiary of WashTec AG of Germany, has announced it is hosting a free online Southwest Carwash Convention on June 3rd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST, according to a press release.

“The Virtual Carwash Convention we hosted in April was a great way to connect with our audience. We are excited to start hosting regional conventions. These are designed to focus on issues and best practices that are common to that area. Different climates and landscapes create different pain points for both operators and their customers,” said Mark VII CEO Lee Norton.

With the ongoing implementation of social distancing, it’s important now more than ever to create ways to interact with each other, the release noted.

The Virtual Southwest Carwash Convention will be more interactive than before, and the sessions are designed to be a discussion, where individuals can ask questions and give their opinions on best practices, the release added.

“We understand no one knows how to manage a carwash better than carwash operators themselves, which is why we have invited Jason Sunahara, Frank Nuchereno and Evo DeConcini to join our webinar as panelists. They will be discussing their own practices and how they find success in this industry,” said Norton.

If you are a current or future carwash operator of any kind in the Southwest region, you can join Mark VII for this one-day event of education and interaction, the release noted.