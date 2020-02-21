Market Focus: American Garage Door Supply acquires Ultimate Supplies inventory

This week, we cover American Garage Door Supply’s inventory acquisition of Ultimate Supplies, an awareness program and a supplier agreement.

American Garage Door Supply acquires Ultimate Supplies inventory BEMIDJI, Minn. — American Garage Door Supply Inc. has acquired Ultimate Supplies’ remaining inventory after the company closed its doors, according to a press release. American Garage Door Supply now has all the original factory service parts and replacement components you need to properly service, maintain and replace Ultimate’s carwash garage door systems, including: polycarbonate doors and hardware, air-powered openers, electric DC operators and accessories, the release continued. “American Garage Door Supply’s mission with acquiring and procuring genuine Ultimate Supplies inventory and direct replacement products was to help their former carwash customers service and maintain their existing carwash door systems, thereby allowing them to operate without major delays or expense. Our goal is to help them realize as close to the full life expectancy of their existing door system(s) as possible,” said Kevin Baumgartner, president of American Garage Door Supply. Contact American Garage Door Supply today at 1-800-233-1487 or visit www.carwashdoors.com. Autobell® Car Wash Creek Challenge® raises student awareness of water science, quality CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The fifth annual Autobell Car Wash Creek Challengetook place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Feb. 1st with teams of 3rd, 4th and 5th graders from Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools testing their knowledge of water science curriculum focused on the importance and vitality of their local creek system, according to a press release.

Autobell conceptualized and began funding the Creek Challenge project in 2016 in conjunction with the University of North Carolina (UNC) Charlotte Center for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education, the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, all of which collaborated to develop the curriculum, the release continued. Participating students displayed and demonstrated model waterwheels they built and were tested on knowledge of subjects such as the water cycle, aquatic plants and animals, and related vocabulary words, the release noted. Irwin Academic Center took first place overall in this year’s competition, with Trillium Springs Montessori placing second, followed by Walter G. Byers School in third, the release added. Charlotte television personality Jon Wilson of the “Wilson’s World” morning show on WCCB-TV visited one classroom in advance of the competition to hear about their studies, the release noted; Wilson also served as Master of Ceremonies for the competition.

Autobell Car Wash owner and CEO Chuck Howard served as a competition “quizzer” and distributed prizes, handshakes and congratulations to the winners of each event, the release stated. Prizes included medals, gift cards, team trophies and Apple® iPad® minis, the release continued. “Autobell is very cognizant of water quality and conservation, which led us to develop the Creek Challenge, because we know it is essential to educate and engage our youth about this most important resource,” Howard stated. “They are our future and can make a difference.” Renowned Ephrata detailer inks agreement with P&S Detail Products EPHRATA, Wash. — Ephrata detailer and veteran member of the Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight, Bill “Buff Man” Quinn of Bill the Buff Man Auto Detailing in Ephrata just inked an agreement with major West Coast detailing products distributor P&S Detail as its first statewide Washington distributor, according to a press release. The agreement is an extension of the retail storefront Quinn has been building over the past three years to provide not only a line of do-it-yourself detailing products for customers but also to help detailing shops all over the state build retail storefronts offering a high-grade, professional line of consumer do-it-yourself products, the release continued.

Quinn is not new to product distribution and logistics, in that his BTBM Business Solutions, a subsidiary of his Buff Man detailing business, has over a decade of experience in warehousing, logistics, purchasing and distribution, the release noted. He has handled the delivery of millions of dollars in products for some of the largest manufacturers in the state, the release stated. “On behalf of P&S Detail Products, I am thrilled to announce Bill Quinn, and his company, Bill the Buff Man, have joined the P&S family of distributors,” said Keith Duplessie, customer development director for P&S Sales. “More than just a detailer, Bill has run a successful distribution and fulfillment center for many years, so doing so as a P&S distributor is a natural fit. A Master Detailer, Bill has a skillset that fits well with the company’s philosophy of training and support to our customers. Bill and his team will begin distribution in Washington state in January 2020 and will be responsible for product distribution, establishment and support for store front locations and brand growth for the region.” Currently, less than 10% of automotive detailers offer any products to their customers at all, but Quinn says the lasting effects of a product applied by a professional detailer creates a buzz among luxury and classic car owners who are now demanding only the best for their automotive investments, the release noted.

Quinn is the incoming president of the Board of Directors for an exclusive network of detailers in the U.S. known as Detailing Success and the Detail Mafia, the release added. He has served seven years as a senior member of the Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight where Doyle and P&S Sales first introduced Double Black, the release noted. Based in the San Francisco Bay area, P&S Detail has been a pioneer in the detail products industry going back 50 years, and it is known for not only selling the most trusted products in the industry but also for developing innovative, technologically advanced new products like the Double Black line, the release continued. Bob Phillips, president of P&S Detail said, “Bill has been a longtime friend and supporter of P&S, serving as a brand standard bearer for many years. He and his team will be a great asset as P&S continues its growth in the NW. We are a family at P&S, and Bill has been and is family to us. He fits our values and philosophy well, and I look forward to his success in the coming years.”

