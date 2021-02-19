Market Focus: Caliber Car Wash announces new location

This week, we cover a new location for Caliber Car Wash, a promotion, a remodeling and an anniversary.

Caliber Car Wash announces new Ocala development in Silver Springs Shores OCALA, Fla. — Caliber Car Wash has announced the development of its second Ocala wash located in Silver Springs Shores, according to a press release. The company currently operates three washes in Central Florida, including a wash on Silver Springs Blvd. in Ocala. “We’re looking forward to opening our second location in our hometown,” said Caliber spokesperson and Ocala native Mac McCall. “As the location of our first wash, Ocala has a central role in shaping our organization’s growth, and we look forward to serving more members of our community by providing additional jobs and a better vehicle clean.” The new site will be located in Silver Spring Shores on Maricamp Rd. near the Wal-Mart and Aldi. The location will employ approximately 15 team members once it opens. “Our team members are vital to providing quality washes and great customer service, which is one reason why we’re proud to continue hiring and growing throughout the region,” McCall said. Like Caliber’s other washes, the Silver Springs Shores wash will provide complimentary detailing tools and amenities, including 25 vacuum booms, air fresheners at every station and innovative ceramic coating with no upcharge.

“Caliber uses the best technology the carwash industry has to offer and continues to add customer value by providing ceramic coating at no additional cost on our washes,” McCall said. On average, the technology costs $10 to $20 more per wash due to the added paint protection it provides vehicles. Caliber opened its first wash in Ocala in 2019 and quickly became a customer favorite in the Southeast thanks to its free detailing tools, limitless wash packages and military discounts, according to the release. The express wash also has several Florida locations, including Inverness, Palatka and Fort Walton Beach. The development is expected to move quickly, and the opening date will be announced at www.calibercarwash.com as the date approaches. Caliber Car Wash also has plans to expand with multiple locations opening in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida in early 2021. Car Spa promotes area director for Dallas region DALLAS — Car Spa Inc. is pleased to announce that one of its long-time associates has been promoted to area director for the Dallas region, according to a press release. Currently residing in a Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, Josh Armond has been a part of Car Spa for over 14 years and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role.

Leading up to this promotion, Armond had been managing various individual locations, first in the role of general manager and then most recently in the position of senior general manager, overseeing one of the company’s busiest locations in Farmers Branch, Texas. During his tenure, Armond’s leadership and dedication has earned his store more than $1 million in EBITDA in 2019. Prior to joining Car Spa, he began his career in the carwash industry in the late 1990s in an entry-level position, working his way up to store manager. After reaching as far as he could within that organization, he was recruited over to join Car Spa. In addition to being an integral part of the team and working hard, Armond enjoys fishing and spending time with his family. For more information on Car Spa or for any questions, contact the corporate office at (469) 374-0280 or email at [email protected] Merit Auto Spa undergoes renovation SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Akarstudios, a Santa Monica-based design studio, is embarking on the design and rebranding of an existing carwash from the 1980s into a flagship auto spa in Corona, a suburban town in Southern California, according to a press release.

As part of the refurbishment, the all-inclusive auto spa — combining state-of-the-art-technology and a modern design — will have a cafe and a wine market offering organic coffees, food, retail merchandise and select wines for enhancing the customer experience. Merit Logistics, the new ownership, recently acquired the dilapidated carwash facility and is remodeling it with a multimillion dollar investment that aims to challenge the carwash sector’s status quo. “We want this venue, beyond just being a carwash facility, to convey a modern design and act as a social gathering hub for our local customers,” commented Cesar Scolari, CEO of Merit Logistics. “We have partnered with Akarstudios to create a successful design model for a rollout of this format to place us at the forefront of the carwash business.” Scheduled for a July 2021 opening, the transformation will entail updating the building’s exterior facade and redefining the interiors with clean lines and an energetic mix of materials, display fixtures and lighting design. Steel and wood trellises will be a feature of the interior space. Sat Garg, creative director of Akarstudios, commented, “We looked at this project from a completely fresh perspective, and our design team created a fluid layout of the internal spaces that will incorporate a variety of defined retail concepts. An incredible amount is being paid to the detailing of each element, and custom graphics will form an important part of the design tapestry.”

John Guest celebrates 60 years PARSIPPANY, N.J. — John Guest, part of the Reliance Worldwide Corp. (RWC) family of brands, turns 60 in 2021, celebrating a long history of delivering advanced plumbing technology, quality products and innovative solutions to a diverse range of industries, according to a press release. Over the years, John Guest’s push-fit plumbing products have paved the way for better drink dispense, water filtration, air and pneumatics, telecoms, automotive and OEM solutions. “With more than 1 billion fittings installed and in use worldwide, John Guest is a leader in the plastic push-to-connect category,” said Ted Antony, fluid tech marketing specialist at RWC. “OEMs choose us because we’re known for providing reliable products, offering strong process controls, meticulous testing and adherence to required approvals.” The company’s founder, John Guest, was determined to run a company where quality of product and excellence of service was ingrained in its culture. From the company’s start in the 1960s, he encouraged a strong spirit of innovation, which led to the invention of the first push-fit connection in the 1970s by Guest himself. This technology, later known as Speedfit, made connections quicker, easier and more reliable than ever. Since then, the push-fit fittings have been developed for a wide range of applications. To continue Guest’s legacy of producing reliable products and excellent service, the company maintains strict control over its entire engineering and manufacturing process, ensuring only products of the highest quality are produced.

