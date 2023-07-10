Caliber Car Wash expands in Alabama with new location in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. — Caliber Car Wash announced this spring in a press release the opening of its second location in Alabama, located in Saraland, which is near Mobile.

The company offered free washes for two weeks in celebration of its grand opening.

As a part of the Caliber family, the Saraland location offers members the same exceptional services, the release stated, which include a top-of-the-line facility and a Limitless Membership.

The Limitless Membership offers unlimited carwashes for the price of one.

Caliber Car Wash hosts several events throughout the year, including a Limitless Appreciation Day in which the company dedicates to all its Limitless members and treats them all to special merchandise and more.

Limitless members receive a Caliber branded air freshener at every visit.

The new location is at 1090-B Industrial Pkwy, Saraland, AL 36571.