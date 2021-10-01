Market Focus: Hoffmann appointed chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holding LLC - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Hoffmann appointed chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holding LLC ATLANTA — According to a company press release, David Hoffmann has been appointed chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holding LLC.

“This is one of the most exciting days in Mammoth’s history,” said Gary Dennis, Mammoth’s co-founder who served as chairman and chief executive officer of Mammoth prior to Hoffmann’s appointment. “Dave is an extraordinary executive and is the right person to take Mammoth to a new level of operational excellence and scale. He has a keen appreciation for Mammoth’s unique operator-focus, and we know he will do great things at Mammoth like he did at Dunkin’ and McDonald’s.” Dennis will assume the new role of vice chairman going forward and will focus on acquisitions and special projects. “I’m honored to be assuming the role of chairman and CEO from Gary Dennis, who has done a remarkable job,” said Hoffmann. “I’m excited to build on Mammoth’s successful operator-focused strategy and see many opportunities to leverage the experience I’ve had working with franchisees and owner-operators to elevate service and build consumer loyalty.

“The carwash model is prime for disruption. The Mammoth team has built a foundation from which we will launch an industry-leading customer service model to spur growth and deliver outstanding value for our operators” “Dave Hoffmann is a talented leader, team-builder and entrepreneur who brings real passion to this role,” said Marcus Kittrell, Mammoth’s executive vice president and a board member. “The other owner-operators and I have been impressed with Dave since he joined Mammoth’s board in August, and we expect to see great benefits from his deep expertise implementing operational excellence and digital transformation.”

Read more about Hoffman’s background here. Woodie’s Wash Shack announces new vice president of operations Tampa, Fla. — Woodie’s Wash Shack is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry T Jenkins as its new vice president of operations, according to a company press release. Jenkins is joining Woodie’s during a period of exponential growth and community support. With multiple locations at various stages of development, Woodie’s Wash Shack is currently operating in South Tampa and St. Petersburg. Two more locations are expected to open in November in Wimauma and Lutz. By the end of next year, the chain will have more than 15 locations around the Bay area. Its three current locations are the highest Google-rated carwashes in the entire Tampa Bay region, which a testament to their commitment to customer service and quality, added the press release.

Tim Miller, president of Woodie’s stated, “We are very excited to welcome Harry to the Woodie’s team. I’ve had the privilege of previously working with Harry and seeing his high energy, high integrity and dedication to bringing a ‘wow’ customer service experience. Those efforts resulted in tremendous financial results in his previous role with TBC Corporation and in roles prior to that with Bridgestone. We are loading the wagon with the absolute best talent, and we look forward to his leadership as we execute our aggressive expansion plan. “His experience and skillset will help us deliver a vintage, 1960’s surf vibe carwash experience that includes old school values, best-in-class service, unbeatable quality, and community and member focus to our markets in Tampa, St. Petersburg and beyond. Harry brings more than two decades of operational expertise to the Woodie’s team. His experience in building teams and passion for customer service will take Woodie’s to the next level.”

