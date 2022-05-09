Market Focus: Splash gains approval for Vermont location

Splash gains approval for Vermont location
MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced in a press release its latest approval for a new express wash in Shelburne, Vermont.
Upon completion, the site will be Splash’s second location in Vermont.
This closely follows the granted entitlements for new developments in Oswego and Leray, New York, as well as Randolph, Massachusetts.
In addition, Splash announced the re-opening of three former Buckman Car Wash locations after extensive renovations and equipment upgrades.
Splash acquired four Buckman locations in the fall of 2021 and has now re-opened the washes in Chili, Spencerport, and Brockport, New York, under the Splash name.
Further improvements are scheduled at the sites, including the installation of automatic pay stations and self-service vacuums.
The fourth location, located in Greece, New York, will also be overhauled with significant improvements planned later this year.
Splash currently operates 47 washes located throughout Connecticut, New York and Vermont.
Splash plans to open a new East Haven, Connecticut, express wash in June.
ZIPS Car Wash partners with Lori’s Gifts to honor healthcare heroes
PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash celebrates National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week with Lori’s Gifts at 30 of their gift shops in healthcare facilities across the country, noted a press release.
From free washes for nurses to discounts and giveaways for all healthcare heroes, ZIPS and Lori’s Gifts are partnering for the first time to recognize the care and support healthcare workers provide.
“Healthcare workers have been the backbone of our communities, especially over the last two years, and this partnership is just a small way for us to honor and thank them for their dedicated service to others,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash.
Starting May 1, ZIPS and Lori’s Gifts began a sweepstakes for healthcare workers to enter to win free carwashes for a year, ZIPS gift cards and Lori’s gift cards to redeem in their local hospital gift shops.
ZIPS will also offer discounts on their best carwash, the Get It All with Z5X Ceramics, during National Nurses Week, May 6-12 and National Hospital Week, May 8-14.
“We are excited to partner with ZIPS to celebrate our healthcare heroes during these national weeks of recognition,” said Jeff Gloor, SVP of operations, Lori’s Gifts. “Our hope is that the refreshing feeling from a just washed car carries over into their daily life.”
ZIPS and Lori’s will be in direct contact with healthcare workers at the 30 participating Lori’s locations and the 65-plus coordinating ZIPS Car Wash locations to offer these unique discounts and opportunities to enter to win carwashes for a year.
Soapy Joe’s honored as Gold Stevie® Award winner in 2022 American Business Awards®
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s, San Diego’s membership-based carwash chain, has won its third Stevie® award in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®, being named a Gold Stevie® award winner in the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year – Community Engagement.
Soapy Joe’s was awarded this medal for its 2021 “Propose at Soapy Joe’s” campaign.
Soapy Joe’s “Propose at Soapy Joe’s” campaign was the brand’s sophomore Valentine’s Day community event, following the company’s inaugural 2020 Tunnel of Love campaign.
Intended to create a never-seen-before experience that deepened the brand’s connection with the local community through community engagement, Soapy Joe’s invited couples to propose in any of Soapy Joe’s carwash tunnels, video it and post with the chance to win $10,000 and wedding rings supplied by a local luxury jeweler.
Ultimately, 10 couples shared qualifying proposal videos and Soapy Joe’s was able to give the community an extra bit of love when it needed it the most.
“Soapy Joe’s is honored to be a Gold award recipient of a 2022 Stevie Awards,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO and founder of Soapy Joe’s. “Our local community is everything to us and it’s been incredibly special to be a part of these couples’ proposals and love stories.”
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year and App of the Year, among others.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
Soapy Joe’s award is a result of its unique community engagement activation designed to capture the imagination of the local community and spread love during a difficult time.
This win illustrates Soapy Joe’s dedication to the community as a top-rated company in San Diego and desire to create memorable experiences.
Soapy Joe’s was also previously a winner of a Gold Stevie® award in the PR Campaign of the Year category for its Tunnel of Love 2020 campaign, which saw 10 couples marry at the Imperial Beach carwash.