Market Focus: Splash gains approval for Vermont location

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced in a press release its latest approval for a new express wash in Shelburne, Vermont.

Upon completion, the site will be Splash’s second location in Vermont.

This closely follows the granted entitlements for new developments in Oswego and Leray, New York, as well as Randolph, Massachusetts.

In addition, Splash announced the re-opening of three former Buckman Car Wash locations after extensive renovations and equipment upgrades.

Splash acquired four Buckman locations in the fall of 2021 and has now re-opened the washes in Chili, Spencerport, and Brockport, New York, under the Splash name.

Further improvements are scheduled at the sites, including the installation of automatic pay stations and self-service vacuums.

The fourth location, located in Greece, New York, will also be overhauled with significant improvements planned later this year.

Splash currently operates 47 washes located throughout Connecticut, New York and Vermont.

Splash plans to open a new East Haven, Connecticut, express wash in June.

ZIPS Car Wash partners with Lori’s Gifts to honor healthcare heroes

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash celebrates National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week with Lori’s Gifts at 30 of their gift shops in healthcare facilities across the country, noted a press release.