Splash Car Wash breaks ground on new express site

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced that the construction of a new express carwash has commenced in East Haven, Connecticut, according to a press release.

The site will be state-of-the-art with a 125-foot wash tunnel and 20 self-serve vacuums, which will be offered free of charge for Splash customers.

The construction is being overseen by Glen Sheeley, director of development and construction for Splash.

Sheeley, along with his father, Wayne, recently built two Splash-owned express carwash sites, which operate under the Wash Co. brand and are located in Middletown and White Plains, New York.

“We’re excited to bring the Splash/Wash Co. Express concept to the East Haven market. Our last two conversions and recent acquisitions have been express washes, and we look to add several more in the near future,” stated Sheeley.