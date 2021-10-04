 Splash Car Wash breaks ground on new express site
Splash Car Wash breaks ground on new express site

on

El Car Wash becomes official carwash of the Miami HEAT

on

California carwash to pay $62k in back wages

on

Market Focus: Hoffmann appointed chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings LLC
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 51: Cheetah Clean Auto Wash Planning for Mega Site

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 50: Automotive Window Tint Market Update

Wash Talk Ep. 88: Expanding Additional Profit Centers

This audio reading of “Expanding additional profit centers” discusses how to enhance some popular profit centers for carwashes.

Wash Talk, Ep. 87: Previewing the 2021 NRCC

Mike Ashley, president of the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association, gives an inside look at the 2021 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

Wash Talk Ep. 86: The State of Professional Carwashing

This audio reading of “The state of professional carwashing” discusses what the carwash market currently looks like, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carwash News

Splash Car Wash breaks ground on new express site

 

on

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced that the construction of a new express carwash has commenced in East Haven, Connecticut, according to a press release. 

The site will be state-of-the-art with a 125-foot wash tunnel and 20 self-serve vacuums, which will be offered free of charge for Splash customers. 

The construction is being overseen by Glen Sheeley, director of development and construction for Splash. 

Sheeley, along with his father, Wayne, recently built two Splash-owned express carwash sites, which operate under the Wash Co. brand and are located in Middletown and White Plains, New York. 

“We’re excited to bring the Splash/Wash Co. Express concept to the East Haven market. Our last two conversions and recent acquisitions have been express washes, and we look to add several more in the near future,” stated Sheeley.  

Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash, added, “We’re excited by this new addition, which will allow us to better serve the greater New Haven area.”

In December 2020, Splash acquired EcoWash, a carwash operator with two express sites located in Plattsburgh, New York, and Williston, Vermont. 

Splash is currently in the process of adding free self-serve vacuums, along with tunnel equipment package upgrades in both of these locations. 

“We have invested over $8 million into our existing facilities over the past 24 months,” added Curtis. “We want our operations to continually utilize the latest carwash technology to provide our customers the best experience possible.”

Once completed, Splash will operate 25 wash tunnels in Connecticut, New York and Vermont as well as six oil change centers. 

Carwash News: Shine Time Management LLC secures ‘epic’ piece of land

Carwash News: Man sentenced for 2018 Memphis carwash carjacking

Carwash News: Delta Sonic becomes official partner of Buffalo Bills

Carwash News: GO Car Wash announces grand opening in Texas

