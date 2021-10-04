Splash Car Wash breaks ground on new express site

MILFORD, Conn. — Splash Car Wash announced that the construction of a new express carwash has commenced in East Haven, Connecticut, according to a press release.
The site will be state-of-the-art with a 125-foot wash tunnel and 20 self-serve vacuums, which will be offered free of charge for Splash customers.
The construction is being overseen by Glen Sheeley, director of development and construction for Splash.
Sheeley, along with his father, Wayne, recently built two Splash-owned express carwash sites, which operate under the Wash Co. brand and are located in Middletown and White Plains, New York.
“We’re excited to bring the Splash/Wash Co. Express concept to the East Haven market. Our last two conversions and recent acquisitions have been express washes, and we look to add several more in the near future,” stated Sheeley.
Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash, added, “We’re excited by this new addition, which will allow us to better serve the greater New Haven area.”
In December 2020, Splash acquired EcoWash, a carwash operator with two express sites located in Plattsburgh, New York, and Williston, Vermont.
Splash is currently in the process of adding free self-serve vacuums, along with tunnel equipment package upgrades in both of these locations.
“We have invested over $8 million into our existing facilities over the past 24 months,” added Curtis. “We want our operations to continually utilize the latest carwash technology to provide our customers the best experience possible.”
Once completed, Splash will operate 25 wash tunnels in Connecticut, New York and Vermont as well as six oil change centers.