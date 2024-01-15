 Matthews exclusively represents seller of Galaxies Portfolio in Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — The transaction included both the business and underlying real estate of the facilities.

By PCD Staff
KILLEEN, Texas — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services announced in a press release the company represented the sellers in the disposition of two Galaxies Express Car Washes, located at 1300 E Stan Schlueter Loop and 5680 E Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, Texas.

Vice President Beryl Grant and Vice President and Director Clay Smith handled the transaction.

The transaction included both the business and underlying real estate of the facilities.

The Stan Schlueter Loop and Central Texas Expressway sites were built in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

Together, the facilities boast over 12,000 square feet.

The state-of-the-art carwash facilities were acquired by Mammoth Holdings, one of the largest carwash operating platforms in the U.S.

The operator was looking to expand its footprint in Texas, specifically within Killeen.

Galaxies Car Wash boasted two of the market’s strongest performing and most unique locations, the release stated.

“It was truly a pleasure representing the seller, Luke Mayo, in this transaction,” Grant said. “Luke is a successful entrepreneur in Killeen who built two extremely unique washes that will help Mammoth establish a strong presence in Central Texas. Additionally, Mammoth Holdings was extremely professional throughout the entire process and contributed to a successful transaction.”

