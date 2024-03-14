Big Dan’s Car Wash opens first location in Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. — According to a report on WALB.com, Big Dan’s Car Wash opened its first location in Albany, Georgia.

The carwash, located at 375 N Slappey Blvd., offered free washes for several days during its grand opening.

This is the first location in southwest Georgia, and company officials noted that several other sites in South Georgia are in development, according to the post.

The site boasts a 150-foot tunnel, self-prep stations and 30 vacuums.

Albany resident and former local business owner of Pearlies Restaurant, Carl Young, has been hired as the operating partner for this location.

“Carl’s work ethic, customer service background, and love of Albany made him the perfect choice to lead our Albany team,” said Chief Operating Officer Tripp Flournoy.

To celebrate the opening of its Albany location, the company is offering reduced membership prices on its unlimited wash club packages.

During the first month of operation, customers can join any unlimited wash club and pay just $5 monthly for the first three months; those who do will be entered into a giveaway for Big Dan’s Signature Wash, The Auto-Graphx5 unlimited membership, for a year.

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships.

This location will support the work of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany.