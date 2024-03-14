 Big Dan’s Car Wash opens first location in Southwest Georgia

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Big Dan’s Car Wash opens first location in Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. — The site boasts a 150-foot tunnel, self-prep stations and 30 vacuums.

Avatar
By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
Big Dan’s Car Wash logo

ALBANY, Ga. — According to a report on WALB.com, Big Dan’s Car Wash opened its first location in Albany, Georgia.

Related Articles

The carwash, located at 375 N Slappey Blvd., offered free washes for several days during its grand opening.

This is the first location in southwest Georgia, and company officials noted that several other sites in South Georgia are in development, according to the post.

The site boasts a 150-foot tunnel, self-prep stations and 30 vacuums.

Albany resident and former local business owner of Pearlies Restaurant, Carl Young, has been hired as the operating partner for this location.

“Carl’s work ethic, customer service background, and love of Albany made him the perfect choice to lead our Albany team,” said Chief Operating Officer Tripp Flournoy.

To celebrate the opening of its Albany location, the company is offering reduced membership prices on its unlimited wash club packages.

During the first month of operation, customers can join any unlimited wash club and pay just $5 monthly for the first three months; those who do will be entered into a giveaway for Big Dan’s Signature Wash, The Auto-Graphx5 unlimited membership, for a year.

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships.

This location will support the work of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany.

You May Also Like

Nothing but net in the latest episode of Car Wash Convos with Paulina Paris, UNC Women’s Basketball's star Guard, and her host Kaitlyn Schmidt.
Mammoth Holdings names Bethany Gillam chief people officer
Club Car Wash celebrates opening of 150th location
Carwash News

Whistle Express acquires 3 more washes from 2 brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company will invest in converting the three washes to Whistle Express locations by mid-March, including upgraded wash technology and new signage.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whistle Express has acquired three more independently owned and operated carwashes — two from Detrick's Car Wash and one from Splash Car Wash — that will become part of the Whistle Express family, the company announced in a press release.

The two Detrick's locations are both in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, adding to Whistle's coastal offerings and increasing exposure in the popular tourist destination.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Bill Martin honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

BOISE, Idaho and FORT WORTH, Texas — The Metro Express Car Wash founder and CEO was presented the award by the Southwest Car Wash Association.

By Rich DiPaolo
Bill Martin Honored with SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award
AMP launches mobile app, customer experience platform for ZIPS

ATLANTA — The technology AMP brings to the ZIPS brand will help improve customer engagement, and provide a more comprehensive approach to the company’s brand marketing strategy.

By Rich DiPaolo
AMP launches mobile app, customer experience platform for ZIPS
Spark Car Wash celebrates 5th location opening

SUMMIT, N.J. — The milestone represents the first of many Spark Car Wash openings slated for 2024.

By Rich DiPaolo
Soapy Joe’s signs with San Diego Padres as official carwash partner

SAN DIEGO — Throughout the three-year partnership, Padres fans can look forward to in-ballpark opportunities such as free carwashes, social media challenges, giveaways and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
Soapy Joe's Signs with San Diego Padres as Official Car Wash Partner

Other Posts

Express Wash Concepts announces Detroit metro market expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio and DETROIT — The company acquired two Cosmo’s Car Wash development locations, which will open early this month.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Griggs rides shotgun, she spills the beans on who she wants to face on the court and what’s next for her career, all while experiencing a carwash at ZIPS.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS highlights Memphis Tigers’ Madison Griggs in Car Wash Convos
El Car Wash recognized as one of fastest-growing private companies in Southeast

MIAMI — Following the company’s rapid expansion, the car care facility ranked No. 45 in the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list with an average 115% two-year growth.

By Rich DiPaolo
El Car Wash Recognized as One of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southeast
Heath Pomerantz joins Wow Carwash as COO

LAS VEGAS — Pomerantz is a carwash industry veteran, working in nearly every aspect of the business for almost three decades.

By PCD Staff