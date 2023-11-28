Memphis Tigers’ Joel Williams in ZIPS’s Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ZIPS Car Wash unveiled its latest episode of Car Wash Convos featuring Joel Williams, University of Memphis defensive back.

This is the first of four episodes to feature Memphis Tiger student-athletes and highlights Williams’s life off the field.

Topics of discussion as he rides through his local ZIPS include where he gets his athletic drive, his gumbo preferences and how he’s settling into life in Memphis.

Car Wash Convos is ZIPS’s video interview-based approach to name, image and likeness (NIL) and in this episode Williams rides shotgun to his host, Sydney Neely, Memphis Tigers in-arena host.

“Joel’s laidback personality, family-oriented mindset and his academic accomplishments make him a great fit to represent our brand in Season 2 of Car Wash Convos,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We expanded our school partnerships this year to include the University of Memphis and we are honored to be able to invest locally in student-athletes and a team that so many of our customers know and love,” she added.

Williams was a four-star recruit out of high school and played two seasons at the University of Kentucky before becoming a Memphis Tiger.

In the 2022 season, he appeared in nine games and had a hand in leading the Tigers to victory in the 2022 SERVEPRO First Responder Bowl.

“Partnering with ZIPS Car Wash in Car Wash Convos is a dream come true for me. It’s an awesome way to share what it means to be a Memphis Tiger, both on and off the field. I can’t wait to connect with our fans through this series,” said Williams.

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2 was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Car Wash Convos was created in partnership and produced by LEARFIELD Studios. Season 1 of Car Wash Convos resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Tiger fans win big every week through ZIPS’ University of Memphis sponsorship with Tigers $10 Tuesdays at participating ZIPS locations.

Customers can receive a weekly discount with wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Memphis.