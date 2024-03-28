 Metro Express celebrates 50 years with golden giveaway

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Metro Express celebrates 50 years with golden giveaway 

IDAHO/WASHINGTON/MONTANA — In appreciation of its loyal customers, Metro Express Car Wash is offering their premium carwash service for free.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Metro Express golden giveaway

IDAHO/WASHINGTON/MONTANA — Metro Express Car Wash announced its 50th Anniversary Golden Giveaway Free Car Wash Promotion.

Related Articles

This milestone event celebrates half a century of exceptional service, innovation and community involvement, the company said in a press release.

In appreciation of its loyal customers, Metro Express Car Wash is offering the opportunity to enjoy their premium carwash service for free. 

“Join us as we mark a golden milestone — our 50th anniversary! To express our gratitude and share this momentous occasion, we’re launching the 50th Anniversary Golden Giveaway,” said Derek Martin, COO of Metro Express Car Wash.

The Golden Giveaway is a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to excellence and its tradition of giving back to the community, they said. 

Participants in the giveaway will receive a complimentary carwash code for the top wash, Metro Max with Graphene Armor.

Customers can visit the Metro Express Car Wash website to request their free carwash code. 

You May Also Like

ScrubaDub wins USA Today Top Workplaces Award for 2024
Yoshi Mobility acquires Mobile Auto Concepts
Metro Express celebrates grand opening of Hayden, Idaho, location
Carwash News

ZIPS features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo in Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Meet the University of Arkansas senior in this episode in the second season of the series.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
ZIPS features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo in Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release the company has released another episode in its video interview-based approach to NIL, Car Wash Convos, this one featuring University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ senior gymnast Jensen Scalzo.

Scalzo is the first female student-athlete representing the University of Arkansas for Season 2 of Car Wash Convos and is interviewed by host Taliyah Brooks, University of Arkansas alumni and track & field star for the Razorbacks.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Big Dan’s Car Wash opens first location in Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. — The site boasts a 150-foot tunnel, self-prep stations and 30 vacuums.

By Rich DiPaolo
Big Dan’s Car Wash logo
Quick Quack celebrates Victoria grand opening with 12 days of free washes

VICTORIA, Texas — The new wash is the second of at least three planned Victoria locations.

By Rich DiPaolo
Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Coon Rapids

DALLAS — The opening marks the 26th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By Rich DiPaolo
25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.
MCA to host networking event

LANSING, Mich. — The event will feature Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.

By Rich DiPaolo
Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications

Other Posts

UNC’s Paulina Paris featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Paris joined the UNC women’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season after being ranked as the No. 27 player in the country.

By Rich DiPaolo
Nothing but net in the latest episode of Car Wash Convos with Paulina Paris, UNC Women’s Basketball's star Guard, and her host Kaitlyn Schmidt.
Mammoth Holdings names Bethany Gillam chief people officer

DALLAS — Gillam will oversee talent recruitment and development, compensation and benefits, and all other aspects of human resources.

By Rich DiPaolo
Mammoth Holdings names Bethany Gillam chief people officer
Club Car Wash celebrates opening of 150th location

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The new location in Melissa, Texas, officially opened its doors to the public on Feb. 22.

By Rich DiPaolo
Club Car Wash celebrates opening of 150th location
Flagstop Car Wash acquires 3 new sites

RICHMOND, Va. — Flagstop has several more locations in development with plans to operate over 25 sites in the central Virginia market by 2025.

By Rich DiPaolo