Metro Express celebrates 50 years with golden giveaway 

IDAHO/WASHINGTON/MONTANA — Metro Express Car Wash announced its 50th Anniversary Golden Giveaway Free Car Wash Promotion.

This milestone event celebrates half a century of exceptional service, innovation and community involvement, the company said in a press release.

In appreciation of its loyal customers, Metro Express Car Wash is offering the opportunity to enjoy their premium carwash service for free.

“Join us as we mark a golden milestone — our 50th anniversary! To express our gratitude and share this momentous occasion, we’re launching the 50th Anniversary Golden Giveaway,” said Derek Martin, COO of Metro Express Car Wash.

The Golden Giveaway is a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to excellence and its tradition of giving back to the community, they said.

Participants in the giveaway will receive a complimentary carwash code for the top wash, Metro Max with Graphene Armor.

Customers can visit the Metro Express Car Wash website to request their free carwash code.