 Metro Express celebrates grand opening of Hayden, Idaho, location

HAYDEN, Idaho — The company announced a donation to a local charity that came from funds raised during the grand opening event.

By Rich DiPaolo
HAYDEN, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash has announced in a press release the grand opening of its latest carwash facility in Hayden, Idaho.

The Hayden Chamber of Commerce officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which also served as a platform for Metro Express and its customers, along with John Young of Young Construction, to donate $8,000 to Children’s Village, Inc.

This nonprofit organization based in Coeur d’Alene is committed to providing a safe haven for children and families experiencing abuse, neglect or crisis.

“We are excited to introduce Metro Express’s top-tier carwash services to Hayden,”said Derek Martin, chief operations officer at Metro Express Car Wash. “The grand opening signifies not just the expansion of our business, but also our deep commitment to the communities we serve. We are particularly proud of our collective donation of $8,000 to The Children’s Village, Inc., which reflects our dedication to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those in crisis.”

The new facility in Hayden features the MetroMax wash with Graphene Armor technology.

The celebration featured decorations by Sky’s the Limit Balloon Design, beverages from A and A Coffee and cake pops from Rustic.

