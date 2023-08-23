MILES Auto Spa celebrates grand reopening of Mallory Station location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MILES Auto Spa and Express Carwashes announced in a press release that the carwashing enterprise will celebrate the grand reopening of its Mallory Station Road location with a free weekend of carwashes Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

The reopened site, located at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin, marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price to provide an easy, convenient option for customers.

“In January 2022, during the industry-wide challenges caused by the pandemic, we made the decision to temporarily close our Mallory Station location to redirect our employees to our other three sites across the area that feature larger footprints,” said Miles Johnson, founder of MILES. “The unique size of the Mallory Station location didn’t allow us to provide the same interior cleaning services compared to our other sites. However, after assessing that half of our customer base prefers exterior-only services, we decided to relaunch our Mallory Station location with a completely new concept — MILE15 — that was custom designed to cater to our customers’ specific needs, which this location is perfectly suited for.”

For an all-inclusive price of $15, the MILE15 concept offers a premium exterior wash featuring top-notch services including tri-color foam conditioner, underbody flush, Turtle Wax Ice polish and sealant, Buff and Shine chamois dry, fire bath, wheel cleaner, MILES hot wax and tire shine.

The carwash tunnel is packed with the latest technology and wash chemicals, offering a simple five-minute cleaning solution.

With the MILE15 concept, guests can receive a premium exterior carwash with services that would traditionally cost approximately $24 if purchased a la carte.

As an alternative to the $15 deal, customers can purchase unlimited washing for $30 a month that can be used across all four of its local locations.

“We pride ourselves on continually evaluating customer trends and infusing that into our business model so we can best meet our guests where they are,” said Rocky Crossland, president of MILES. “Our wide range of offerings are evidence of that. Customers can choose what type of experience they would like to receive based on our four locations — whether that be a luxury detail, express wash with the option to self-clean the interior, or express wash only. Our ability to adapt and customize our offerings to cater to customer needs is one of the main drivers behind the success we’ve experienced in the local community for the past 16 years.”

All four MILES locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.milesautospa.com.