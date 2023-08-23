 MILES Auto Spa celebrates grand reopening of Mallory Station location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

MILES Auto Spa celebrates grand reopening of Mallory Station location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The reopened site marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
MILES Auto Spa logo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MILES Auto Spa and Express Carwashes announced in a press release that the carwashing enterprise will celebrate the grand reopening of its Mallory Station Road location with a free weekend of carwashes Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Related Articles

The reopened site, located at 404 Mallory Station Road in Franklin, marks the debut of its reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior carwash for one low price to provide an easy, convenient option for customers.

“In January 2022, during the industry-wide challenges caused by the pandemic, we made the decision to temporarily close our Mallory Station location to redirect our employees to our other three sites across the area that feature larger footprints,” said Miles Johnson, founder of MILES. “The unique size of the Mallory Station location didn’t allow us to provide the same interior cleaning services compared to our other sites. However, after assessing that half of our customer base prefers exterior-only services, we decided to relaunch our Mallory Station location with a completely new concept — MILE15 — that was custom designed to cater to our customers’ specific needs, which this location is perfectly suited for.”

For an all-inclusive price of $15, the MILE15 concept offers a premium exterior wash featuring top-notch services including tri-color foam conditioner, underbody flush, Turtle Wax Ice polish and sealant, Buff and Shine chamois dry, fire bath, wheel cleaner, MILES hot wax and tire shine.

The carwash tunnel is packed with the latest technology and wash chemicals, offering a simple five-minute cleaning solution.

With the MILE15 concept, guests can receive a premium exterior carwash with services that would traditionally cost approximately $24 if purchased a la carte.

As an alternative to the $15 deal, customers can purchase unlimited washing for $30 a month that can be used across all four of its local locations.

“We pride ourselves on continually evaluating customer trends and infusing that into our business model so we can best meet our guests where they are,” said Rocky Crossland, president of MILES. “Our wide range of offerings are evidence of that. Customers can choose what type of experience they would like to receive based on our four locations — whether that be a luxury detail, express wash with the option to self-clean the interior, or express wash only. Our ability to adapt and customize our offerings to cater to customer needs is one of the main drivers behind the success we’ve experienced in the local community for the past 16 years.”

All four MILES locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.milesautospa.com.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Take 5 donates to expansion of Children’s Medical Center Plano 

DALLAS — The Take 5 donation will be recognized in one of the new patient family and visitor waiting areas, providing a welcoming, comfortable space.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
$1 million donation from Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash

DALLAS — Children’s Medical Center Foundation, the fundraising arm of  Children’s Health, a not-for-profit pediatric health care provider in North Texas, announced in a press release a $1 million donation from Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash to support the expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano. 

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
CWONJ awards 2 scholarships

HAMILTON, N.J. — The Car Wash Operators of New Jersey chose two who displayed exemplary scholastic and extracurricular efforts.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart franchisee recognized with franchise award

TROY, Mich. — Nicholoff was selected for the award out of more than 250 nominations in eight different categories.

By PCD Staff
TROY, Mich. — Nicholoff was selected for the award out of more than 250 nominations in eight different categories.
Green Clean Express donates to The Honor Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a donation to The Honor Foundation. ChemQuest provided an additional donation.

By PCD Staff
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a donation to The Honor Foundation. ChemQuest provided an additional donation.
Submissions open for 2023 Top 50 list

Do you own multiple conveyor carwash locations and think you can make it onto this year’s list? The deadline for Top 50 submissions is Oct. 3.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Wash Tub offers free washes to educators, faculty and staff

SAN ANTONIO — The free wash offer for educators was valid at all 25 Wash Tub locations August 3-6, 2023.

By PCD Staff
Autobell Car Wash to brighten lives through Make-A-Wish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The company’s efforts in a summer promotion raised $12,742 for the non-profit organization.

By PCD Staff
Autobell Car Wash donates to Make-A-Wish
El Car Wash launches neurodivergent hiring program

MIAMI — As an official employer partner of The de Moya Foundation, El Car Wash is committed to creating employment opportunities for young adults with unique abilities.

By PCD Staff
Splash Car Wash opens in Oswego, growing chain to 59 washes

MILFORD, Conn. — The new express wash, which is equipped with a 150-foot conveyor and 17 free self-service vacuum stations, is Splash’s 40th in New York.

By PCD Staff