 MILES Auto Spa announces discount cards to benefit Williamson Health

MILES Auto Spa announces discount cards to benefit Williamson Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Community members to receive discounts on carwashes, portion of proceeds to support local healthcare system.

By PCD Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MILES Auto Spa and Express Carwashes has partnered with Williamson Health on a new co-branded carwash card that will provide the holder of the card a 10% discount on all carwash and detailing services along with a contribution to the Williamson Health Foundation.

To launch the program, MILES will be distributing 2,500 cards to Williamson Health employees, credentialed medical staff, volunteers, board members and friends of the foundation.

While supplies last, community members can get discount cards by visiting any of MILES’ four locations and asking for the Williamson Health card.

Or, interested community members can email  [email protected].

Users will receive discounts on carwash services.

Additionally, each time the card is used, MILES will donate $1 to the foundation to benefit the entire Williamson Health system.

“We have world-class healthcare here in Williamson County, and we’re honored and excited to partner with Williamson Health via monthly contributions from this new discount program,” said Miles Johnson, founder of MILES. “We’re fortunate in so many ways to live, work and play in this great city, and Williamson Health is the cornerstone of our healthcare services here.”

The Williamson Health Foundation is the charitable and development arm that serves all Williamson Health entities including Williamson Medical Center, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center.

The foundation oversees fundraising for capital projects such as the current expansion and renovation at Williamson Medical Center as well as seeking charitable gifts to continuously improve the quality of patient care across all Williamson Health services.

“We love when community partners like MILES Auto Spa recognize the value we bring to the community,” said Leigh Williams, executive director of the Williamson Health Foundation. “This program is especially unique in that it not only offers discounts to our staff, but the monetary contributions back to the foundation will also help us support the Williamson Health mission of providing high-quality and compassionate care.”

“All three of our Franklin locations will support this effort as well as our Nashville location,” added Rocky Crossland, president of MILES. “It’s a great way to give back to the community. These contributions will continue to grow as the program gets traction, and it will be thrilling to watch those contributions increase over time.”

MILES Auto Spa was launched in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2007 in the Cool Springs area and has since expanded to Mallory Station and South Royal Oaks Boulevard as well as Hillwood Boulevard in Nashville.

