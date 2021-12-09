Mister Car Wash acquires Downtowner Car Wash

Click Here to Read More

“The Montpetit family and their team have built a nice platform of locations in Cape Coral complementing our overall presence throughout Florida,” said Casey Lindsay, vice president corporate development of Mister Car Wash. “We are looking forward to bringing Mister’s welcoming carwash experience to the customers of Cape Coral and plan to continue expanding in the region through a combination of acquisitions and new store development.”

“We are proud to have been a part of the Cape Coral community for the past 15 years and want to thank all of our customers for our success. Mister Car Wash has a reputation in the industry as best in class operators and a company that truly cares for their people and customers,” said Jay Montpetit, co-owner and founder of Downtowner Car Wash.