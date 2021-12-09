 Mister Car Wash acquires Downtowner Car Wash
Mister Car Wash acquires Downtowner Car Wash

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash acquires Downtowner Car Wash

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. announced the successful acquisition of five Downtowner Car Wash locations in Cape Coral, Florida, according to a press release.

“The Montpetit family and their team have built a nice platform of locations in Cape Coral complementing our overall presence throughout Florida,” said Casey Lindsay, vice president corporate development of Mister Car Wash. “We are looking forward to bringing Mister’s welcoming carwash experience to the customers of Cape Coral and plan to continue expanding in the region through a combination of acquisitions and new store development.”

“We are proud to have been a part of the Cape Coral community for the past 15 years and want to thank all of our customers for our success. Mister Car Wash has a reputation in the industry as best in class operators and a company that truly cares for their people and customers,” said Jay Montpetit, co-owner and founder of Downtowner Car Wash.

“We are excited for this new chapter for our team members and know that our customers and the community are in good hands with the Mister team,” added Troy Montpetit, co-owner and founder of Downtowner.

Customers of Downtowner Car Wash can expect the business to continue operating as normal in the near term.

Throughout the coming months, Mister will be working with the team to rebrand the stores and optimize service and product offerings as they fully integrate the stores into the brand.

