 Mister Car Wash opens 13th store in El Paso
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mister Car Wash opens 13th store in El Paso

on

Splash begins construction on new oil change and vacuum system

on

DRB Systems acquires Washify Services

on

El Car Wash opens largest carwash in Florida
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling Video
play

Unscripted 30: Carwash Water Recycling

PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 29: New Auto Tech at the Carwash

Current Digital Issue

March 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash opens 13th store in El Paso

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. —Mister Car Wash’s presence in El Paso continues to expand with the March 26th opening of its newest location at 8950 Dyer St., according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This newly-built express exterior location in northeastern El Paso is one of three new stores the company has opened in El Paso since 2019, bringing the total number of Mister Car Wash employees in the Sun City to 230. 

“We’re excited to add this new store to the El Paso region and give our Unlimited Wash Club members even more options,” said Kyrie Manquero, general manager at the new Hondo Pass store.

During her 12-year history with the company in El Paso, she has cultivated many customer relationships, and in her new role, she hopes to inspire team members in providing excellent customer service.

Manquero’s Mister Car Wash career began in 2009 as a part-time customer service representative, and she quickly discovered a passion for training new team members.

She started putting together training sessions and was soon promoted to training specialist and moved to the company’s Tucson headquarters to support newly acquired stores. 

She returned to El Paso to complete the company’s Manager in Training program.

Now, she’s ready to take on the exciting challenge of running a new store by building what she calls a “rock-star team.”

“Leadership is about inspiring everyone to work together as a team and helping people grow and develop,” Manquero said. “I’m fortunate to be with Mister, who cares about its team members like family and who has given me opportunities to become a better version of myself. Now I have the chance to do that for my team. We’re really looking forward to welcoming our customers to this new store with our signature smiles and shining service, and to meeting all the new members of our Unlimited Wash Club family.”

Advertisement

Hours of operation are Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the new location, please visit www.mistercarwash.com/location/hondo-pass.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Rainforest Car Wash to host carwash Easter egg hunt

Carwash News: Carwasher shot by former employee

Carwash News: Carwash manager helps woman find lost wedding ring

Carwash News: Market Focus: Express Wash Concepts ranks on Inc.’s list of fastest-growing Midwest companies

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing