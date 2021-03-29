Mister Car Wash opens 13th store in El Paso

TUCSON, Ariz. —Mister Car Wash’s presence in El Paso continues to expand with the March 26th opening of its newest location at 8950 Dyer St., according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More

This newly-built express exterior location in northeastern El Paso is one of three new stores the company has opened in El Paso since 2019, bringing the total number of Mister Car Wash employees in the Sun City to 230.

“We’re excited to add this new store to the El Paso region and give our Unlimited Wash Club members even more options,” said Kyrie Manquero, general manager at the new Hondo Pass store.

During her 12-year history with the company in El Paso, she has cultivated many customer relationships, and in her new role, she hopes to inspire team members in providing excellent customer service.

Manquero’s Mister Car Wash career began in 2009 as a part-time customer service representative, and she quickly discovered a passion for training new team members.

She started putting together training sessions and was soon promoted to training specialist and moved to the company’s Tucson headquarters to support newly acquired stores.

She returned to El Paso to complete the company’s Manager in Training program.

Now, she’s ready to take on the exciting challenge of running a new store by building what she calls a “rock-star team.”

“Leadership is about inspiring everyone to work together as a team and helping people grow and develop,” Manquero said. “I’m fortunate to be with Mister, who cares about its team members like family and who has given me opportunities to become a better version of myself. Now I have the chance to do that for my team. We’re really looking forward to welcoming our customers to this new store with our signature smiles and shining service, and to meeting all the new members of our Unlimited Wash Club family.”