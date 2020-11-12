Connect with us
Mister Car Wash opens 2 new locations in Central Florida

 

TUCSON, Ariz.— Mister Car Wash has brought even more shine to the Sunshine State with the opening of two new stores in Central Florida: 1955 Viera Blvd. in Rockledge and 716 E. 13th St. in St. Cloud, according to a press release.

The company now operates 30 locations statewide that collectively employ nearly 600 Floridians, the release continued.

The new store in St. Cloud, located just off Irlo Bronson and Old Hickory Tree Rd., opened on Oct. 29th, the release added.

It features a state-of-the-art tunnel experience with Mister’s proprietary cleaning system as well as 23 free vacuums, providing customers in the St. Cloud area another convenient Mister location to bring their cars for a clean, dry and shiny experience provided with the company’s signature smiles, the release noted.

Similarly, the store in Rockledge offers comparable features to both customers and members alike and is located off Viera Blvd. and Murrell Rd. in Melbourne, the release stated.

“Our continued growth in the great state of Florida represents an exciting and encouraging response to our promise of delivering exceptional service experiences to our customers from Deltona to Clearwater to Melbourne,” said Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction. “Expanding our Central Florida footprint also gives our unlimited wash club members in the region additional options for a quick, convenient and contact-free wash, and we look forward to our continued growth in Central Florida in 2021.”

Hours of operation at both stores are Mondays to Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about these new locations, please visit www.mistercarwash.com/locations.

