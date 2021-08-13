 Moo Moo’s 20th grand opening raises record $20,120 for charity
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Moo Moo’s 20th grand opening raises record $20,120 for charity

on

Access Holdings’ CWON partners with Flagship Car Wash Center

on

GO Car Wash acquires Rio Car Wash

on

AAA: Fins Car Wash opens 3rd Wilmington location
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 44: Champion Xpress’ new CEO, GO Car Wash partnership

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview Video
play

Carwash Connection: IBA Overview

Current Digital Issue

August 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 81: Self-serve Presentation Tips

Dave Edwards, a self-serve carwash owner and treasurer for the Carwash Association of Pennsylvania, discusses ways a self-serve carwash can stand out physically and digitally.

Wash Talk Ep. 80: The Basics of Carwash Site Design

This audio reading of “The basics of carwash site design” discusses what you need to consider when planning your carwash site.

Wash Talk, Ep. 79: FAQs about Dilution Systems

Scott Campbell, global product manager for Hydro Systems, answers the five most commonly asked questions about dilution equipment.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Moo Moo’s 20th grand opening raises record $20,120 for charity

 

on

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its 20th Central Ohio express carwash location with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for Joseph’s Coat of Central Ohio, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Throughout the grand opening period at 6071 East Main St. in Columbus, Ohio, Moo Moo Express gave away more than 4,300 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $77,400.

Moo Moo Express also collected $20,121.35 in monetary donations for Joseph’s Coat of Central Ohio, the largest grand opening donation total in the company’s history.

“Many of the non-profits we work with have struggled this past year and have had to cancel or dramatically shift the fundraisers they need to maintain operating budgets and services,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO and Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder. “We are so fortunate to offer a platform where we can complement our grand openings with an easy and fun way for our customers, partners and team members to give back.”

Advertisement

During the grand opening, Moo Moo Express offered a free, signature “Crème de la Crème VIP” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to Joseph’s Coat.

Moo Moo Express also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to Joseph’s Coat.

ChemQuest, an industry leading carwash chemical products and service provider for Moo Moo Express, once again generously donated $5,000.

Since 1998, Joseph’s Coat has served Central Ohio by providing clothing, furniture and household goods to community members in need.

Through the work of 100-plus recurring volunteers, Joseph’s Coat in 2019 served 20,320 individuals, distributed more than 120,802 items and visited more than 8,272 families.

Moo Moo Express currently operates 20 express washes, with four additional locations expected to open by January 2022.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Oxford, Florida

Carwash News: Seattle loses last Elephant Car Wash

Carwash News: Market Focus: Dave Hoffmann joins Mammoth Holdings’ board of directors

Carwash News: Sonny’s Enterprises acquires Hydra-Flex

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing