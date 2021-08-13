Moo Moo’s 20th grand opening raises record $20,120 for charity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the grand opening of its 20th Central Ohio express carwash location with 10 days of free carwashes and a monetary donation campaign for Joseph’s Coat of Central Ohio, according to a press release.

Throughout the grand opening period at 6071 East Main St. in Columbus, Ohio, Moo Moo Express gave away more than 4,300 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $77,400.

Moo Moo Express also collected $20,121.35 in monetary donations for Joseph’s Coat of Central Ohio, the largest grand opening donation total in the company’s history.

“Many of the non-profits we work with have struggled this past year and have had to cancel or dramatically shift the fundraisers they need to maintain operating budgets and services,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO and Moo Moo Express Car Wash founder. “We are so fortunate to offer a platform where we can complement our grand openings with an easy and fun way for our customers, partners and team members to give back.”