Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Loganville | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash News

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Loganville

 

on

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Mr. Clean Car Wash, a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced the opening of its newest express carwash in Loganville, located at 4840 Atlanta Highway (Hwy. 78), according to a press release.

This marks the brand’s second new express format in Georgia and highlights its widespread expansion plans across the Southeast with many locations in the pipeline.

To celebrate its grand opening, Mr. Clean Car Wash will be offering unlimited package specials from $5 for the first month.

A contest will also be in place where guests will have a chance to win free carwashes for a year.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country,” said Phillip O’Reilly, CEO of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

“Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we’re ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area,” said Bruce Arnett Jr. CEO of Carnett’s Management Co., the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

