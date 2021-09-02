 Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Blairsville, Georgia
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Blairsville, Georgia

on

Market Focus: Green Clean Express Auto Wash wins 'Best Of' award

on

Soapy Joe’s opens 15th location

on

Two carwash workers die in hazardous materials accident
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 46: Chuck Howard’s Tips to Starting a Carwash

Carwash Connection: Processing Video
play

Carwash Connection: Processing

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 84: Pungent Pet Problems

This audio reading of “Pungent pet problems” discusses how to get rid of pet odors from inside vehicles.

Wash Talk, Ep. 83: Meet the 2021 Most Valuable Carwasher

Izzy Aguayo, a site manager for Breeze Thru Car Wash, shares her managing methods.

Wash Talk Ep. 82: Building through Diversity

This audio reading of “Building through diversity” discusses what diversity looks like in the carwash industry.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Blairsville, Georgia

 

on

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Mr. Clean Car Wash announced it has opened a new express carwash, located at 1262 State Highway 515 in Blairsville, Georgia, according to a press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This marks the brand’s third new express format just in Georgia in the last six months and fifth location in the last nine months.

This highlights its widespread expansion plans across the Southeast with many additional locations in the pipeline.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country,” said Phillip O’Reilly, CEO of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

“Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we’re ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area,” said Bruce Arnett Jr. CEO of Carnett’s Management Co., the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Waterway acquires new St. Louis location

Carwash News: ModWash acquires 3 Super Shine locations in Tennessee

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express bringing more locations to Michigan

Carwash News: Car fleeing bullets crashes into carwash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing