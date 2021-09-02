Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Blairsville, Georgia

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Mr. Clean Car Wash announced it has opened a new express carwash, located at 1262 State Highway 515 in Blairsville, Georgia, according to a press release.

This marks the brand’s third new express format just in Georgia in the last six months and fifth location in the last nine months.

This highlights its widespread expansion plans across the Southeast with many additional locations in the pipeline.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country,” said Phillip O’Reilly, CEO of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

“Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we’re ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area,” said Bruce Arnett Jr. CEO of Carnett’s Management Co., the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.