 Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Oxford, Florida
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Oxford, Florida

Driven Brands acquires Top Edge Car Wash in Tampa

Seattle loses last Elephant Car Wash

Market Focus: Dave Hoffmann joins Mammoth Holdings’ board of directors
Carwash News

Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Oxford, Florida

 

OXFORD, Fla. — Mr. Clean Car Wash (MCCW) announced that it has opened in Oxford, Florida, at 11822 N. US 301 with its new express carwash format, according to a press release. 

This marks the brand’s second new express format in the state and highlights the widespread expansion plans across the Southeast, with many locations in the pipeline.

To celebrate its grand opening, MCCW will be offering Unlimited package specials (wash all month for an introductory price) from $5 for the first month.  

A contest will be in place where guests will have a chance to win free carwashes for a year.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country,” said Phillip O’Reilly, CEO of MCCW.

“Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we’re ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area,” said Bruce Arnett Jr. CEO of Carnett’s Management Co., the parent company of MCCW.

