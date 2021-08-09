Mr. Clean Car Wash opens in Oxford, Florida

OXFORD, Fla. — Mr. Clean Car Wash (MCCW) announced that it has opened in Oxford, Florida, at 11822 N. US 301 with its new express carwash format, according to a press release.

This marks the brand’s second new express format in the state and highlights the widespread expansion plans across the Southeast, with many locations in the pipeline.

To celebrate its grand opening, MCCW will be offering Unlimited package specials (wash all month for an introductory price) from $5 for the first month.

A contest will be in place where guests will have a chance to win free carwashes for a year.

“Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country,” said Phillip O’Reilly, CEO of MCCW.