Newsmakers 17: Tidal Wave Auto Spa partners with Golden Gate Capital

 

Scott Blackstock, CEO and founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, discusses the chain’s recent recapitalization news.
In this PC&D Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo speaks with Scott Blackstock, founder and CEO of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, about the news of Golden Gate Capital partnering with the carwash chain.

“The reason we went with Golden Gate,” explains Blackstock, “is because Golden Gate is a perfect fit for us. At Tidal Wave, we’ve always prided ourselves on being the employer of choice and the best way I can describe Golden Gate is they’re the private equity partner of choice.”

